United continues solid form with bat in Emu Valley cricket

UNITED's strong form with the bat continued in the Emu Valley Cricket Association in the match of the round against Mandurang on Saturday.
After winning the toss for the fifth time in as many games this season the Tigers posted 9-250 against the Rangas at Pearce Reserve on day one of round five.
In what's a clash of second versus third, it was a United innings full of contributions, but without any player going on to cash in on their start.
The Tigers had six players score between 26 and 48 in their innings.
Coming off a century against Axe Creek last round Jayde Mullane was again the Tigers' top-scorer with a knock of 48 off 124 balls.
Zac Makeham (33 n.o.), Mitch Blackman (31), Dylan Bailie (30), Luke Price (30) and opener Mac Whittle (26) also chipped in for the Tigers, whose tally of 9-250 followed on from their previous two scores of 334 against Axe Creek and 9-300 against Sedgwick.
Matthew Pask and captain Beau Clements both had a heavy workload with the ball for the Rangas, sending down a combined 51 overs.
Spinner Pask was rewarded with 4-67 off 26 for his toil, while Clements finished with 0-68 from 25.
James Pietromonaco (2-21) and Bailey Rashleigh (2-44) both snared two wickets apiece for Mandurang.
* Emu Creek needs 101 more runs with nine wickets in hand to defeat Marong.
The Emus reaped the benefits of winning the toss and bowling first as they dismissed the Panthers for 153.
Five of the eight bowlers used by the Emus got among the wickets, led by opening bowler Luke Bennett (3-27).
Fellow opener Tyrone Downie gave the Panthers little to hit as his 10 overs cost just eight runs, while he also claimed the key scalp of Marong's David Blume (34), who he caught and bowled.
The bulk of the Panthers' runs were scored by the trio of captain Andrew Gladstone (38), Blume and Mitch Van Poppell (30).
Emu Creek had 10 overs to bat before stumps and used them to go on the attack, knocking off 53 of their runs required.
The Emus did lose Riley Gow (22), who was caught by Duane Anderson off Reuben Cameron (1-15), with Simon Marwood (24 n.o.) and Downie (5 n.o.) to continue the run chase next week.
* West Bendigo captain Tarran Kilcullen bowled his way to a five-wicket haul against Axe Creek at Ken Wust Oval.
Kilcullen bagged 5-57 from 21 overs in Axe Creek's innings of 212.
The Redbacks' skipper had a hand in eight of the Axe Creek wickets to fall.
As well as five wickets coming off Kilcullen's bowling, he also took a catch and was involved in the run-out dismissals of Mark Smith and Ranjit Singh (15).
Kilcullen is the 12th EVCA player so far this season to take five wickets in an innings.
After winning the toss Axe Creek was under some early pressure at 3-38 after 12 overs with the trio of Connor Bulger (0), Parminder Singh (29) and Manish Negi (0) all dismissed.
However, a knock of 43 from No.3 Smith helped to steady the innings with support from the middle and lower-order to push the score above 200.
* There was no play in the Spring Gully v Sedgwick game at Spring Gully Oval, with the match to be played as a one-day game next Saturday.
* Meanwhile, in the Upper Loddon Cricket Association only one of the two senior matches was played.
Kingower (5-129) defeated Boort-Yando (80), while the game between Arnold and Wedderburn was abandoned due to wet weather.
ULCA ladder - Kingower (28), Wedderburn (18), Arnold (10), Boort-Yando (0).
Next week - Kingower v Arnold, Wedderburn v Boort-Yando.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.