Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra
Review

United continues solid form with bat in Emu Valley cricket

Luke West
By Luke West
November 26 2023 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Bendigo's Tarran Kilcullen bowls against Axe Creek at Ken Wust Oval on Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
West Bendigo's Tarran Kilcullen bowls against Axe Creek at Ken Wust Oval on Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

UNITED's strong form with the bat continued in the Emu Valley Cricket Association in the match of the round against Mandurang on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.