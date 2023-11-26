Strathfieldsaye CFA showcase new extensions at station open day

With hundreds from the community turning out in support, the Strathfieldsaye CFA have officially unveiled its new structure designed to improve the way the team functions and prepares for jobs.
The new station extension, which is a new bay with changing rooms, allows the crew to be able to have more operating room with the CFA building itself.
Strathfieldsaye CFA captain David Jones said the station open day was a great event and showed clearly that the community supported the local brigade.
Mr Jones said that the facility improvement will help the crew move around more freely and prepare easier for jobs and callouts.
"It basically allows us to do our jobs a little bit better, allows free movement around the station and more room," he said.
Mr Jones wanted to thank the community not only for the turnout on the day but also the money they helped raise to get the redevelopments completed.
Money was also raised from the CFA itself, the State Government and Fosterville Gold Mine.
"It has been an awesome turnout, it has been a lot of pre-planning that has gone into the day," he said.
"It is good to see families come out and support their local fire brigade."
Premier Jacinta Allan was also in attendance at the brigade open day and said that without
The reason that it is so great to see so many people from the community here is because the community have raised a lot of local funds towards this project," she said.
"I think that it does speak volumes to how well regarded the Strathfieldsaye CFA is by the local community."
The station open day also included face painting, a VR firefighting experience and a showcase of the fire trucks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.