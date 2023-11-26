Bendigo Advertiser
Strathfieldsaye CFA showcase new extensions at station open day

By Ben Loughran
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 5:00am
The Strathfieldsaye CFA have unveiled a new shed to improve future operations. Picture by Ben Loughran
With hundreds from the community turning out in support, the Strathfieldsaye CFA have officially unveiled its new structure designed to improve the way the team functions and prepares for jobs.

