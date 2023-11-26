Women in Ag shine at Bendigo national conference and gala dinner

Women from all over the state and country gathered in Bendigo on November 24 to discuss the major issues and prospects facing the industry.
The event, which also played host to the AgSmart group, allowed the women to socialise while also discuss the future of agriculture including the massive growth technology will play in farming.
It was the first time the Australian Women in Agriculture national conference was held in Bendigo and was attended by some 80 women who live and work in all corners of Australia.
Keynote speakers included Natalie Collard, the CEO Farmers for Climate Action, who talked about the challenges climate change will have on agriculture.
Another speaker was Kat Bidstrup, CEO of Think Digital, who provided insight into the training, education, biosecurity and on-farm productivity technology has for all facets of farming.
The gala dinner was held at the Quality Hotel Lakeside on November 24 while the national confrence took place on November 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.