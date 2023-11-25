Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Browse
Police

Police investigate Wedderburn crash which killed 55-year-old man

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated November 26 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has died after a crash near Wedderburn. File image.
A man has died after a crash near Wedderburn. File image.

A man has died after crashing a quad bike into a tree near the small community of Wedderburn on November 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.