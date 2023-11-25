Police investigate Wedderburn crash which killed 55-year-old man

A man has died after crashing a quad bike into a tree near the small community of Wedderburn on November 25.
It's believed the 55-year-old man was riding the vehicle along Wallaby Way, a track about 6kms out of the township, when it struck a tree.
Police say a passer-by located the Wedderburn local deceased just after 2pm on and an investigation is ongoing to determine how and when the crash had occurred.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
This fatality brings the state's death toll on roads up to 269 people which is 47 lives more than this time last year.
This is the worst year on roads for deaths for at least the last six years with 2019 being the second closest for fatalities after 266 people were killed on roads that year.
