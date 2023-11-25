Another big day of action at 2023 Energy Breakthrough

It was another big day of action in Maryborough on Saturday as the 2023 Energy Breakthrough continued.
Bendigo Advertiser photographer Brendan McCarthy captured the excitement during Saturday morning's action.
Each year the event brings thousands of people to Maryborough with a focus on design, engineering and innovation.
About 100 schools from across the state are competing in categories including robotics, pushcarts, human powered vehicles and energy efficient vehicles.
This year marks the end of petrol powered hybrid vehicles, with organisers striving for a "truly green grand prix".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.