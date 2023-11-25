Bendigo Advertiser
Saturday, 25 November 2023
LVFNL hopeful Eagles' under-18s rejoin after BFNL knockback

Luke West
By Luke West
November 25 2023 - 3:59pm
LVFNL chairman Simon Tuohey.
LVFNL chairman Simon Tuohey.

NEWBRIDGE has signaled its intention to re-join the Loddon Valley's under-18 competition and now the league hopes Maiden Gully YCW will follow suit.

Local News

