Bendigo Advertisersport
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

BFNL wants meeting with AFLCV commission as frustrations grow

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 25 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BFNL chair Carol McKinstry earlier this year at the 2023 season launch. Picture by Noni Hyett
BFNL chair Carol McKinstry earlier this year at the 2023 season launch. Picture by Noni Hyett

STEP one in the process hasn't gone to plan, but it's now apparent Maiden Gully YCW is the No.1 contender for the Bendigo Football Netball League's return to a 10-club competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.