Herbert in the hunt at Australian PGA, Martin makes halfway cut

Lucas Herbert rallied from a slow start to put himself into contention at the halfway mark of the Australian PGA Championship.
After starting day two at five-under par, Herbert dropped three shots in his first five holes.
The Bendigo professional showed his class by playing his final 13 holes in six-under par.
His comeback included a blistering five-under 31 on his back nine - holes one to nine on the Royal Queensland layout.
Herbert's second round 68 lifted him to eight-under par overall. He'll spend Saturday's third round chasing down leaders Min Woo Lee [12-under] and Adam Scott [11-under].
Fellow Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin made the halfway cut right on the number at one-under par.
Martin had rounds of 70 and 71 in his first event as a DP World Tour card member. Martin bogeyed three of his first four holes on day two and was under pressure to make the cut.
He showed great resilience to make three birdies and no bogeys in his final 14 holes to finish even-par for the day and one-under for the tournament.
