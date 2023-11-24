Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Feast of T20 cricket across Bendigo in Kookaburra Cup

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 24 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith will play for the Jets in Sunday's Kookaburra Cup in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe
Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith will play for the Jets in Sunday's Kookaburra Cup in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO will host a feast of Twenty20 cricket on Sunday when Northern Rivers' Kookaburra Cup comes to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.