Feast of T20 cricket across Bendigo in Kookaburra Cup

BENDIGO will host a feast of Twenty20 cricket on Sunday when Northern Rivers' Kookaburra Cup comes to town.
The Kookaburra Cup will feature the defending T20 champions/season premiers from eight associations in the Northern Rivers region.
Nine matches will be played as part of the tournament, including a clash featuring the reigning Bendigo District and Emu Valley Twenty20 premiers against each other.
The round one matches include the BDCA's Strathfieldsaye and EVCA's United against each other at Strathfieldsaye's Tannery Lane from 10am.
"There's a bit of a rivalry between the two leagues and we obviously want to play well against United," Strathfieldsaye captain Ben Devanny said.
"We certainly won't be taking United lightly. We've picked a squad of 13 for the day, which is very similar to our A Grade side. We'll have a full strength side and, hopefully, we can perform well."
Strathfieldsaye and United will be joined in Sunday's Kookaburra Cup by Bamawm Lockington United, Nathalia, Echuca, Kyabram Redbacks, Tallarook and Kingower.
The day will culminate in a grand final at the QEO from 5pm.
The winner of the Kookaburra Cup will go on to represent Northern Rivers in Cricket Victoria's Regional Big Bash - the competition that was won by Strathdale-Maristians in 2020.
10am games:
Game 1: Bamawm Lockington United v Nathalia at White Hills.
Game 2: Echuca v Kyabram Redbacks at QEO.
Game 3: Strathfieldsaye v United at Strathfieldsaye.
Game 4: Tallarook v Kingower at Strathdale.
1.30pm games:
Game 5: winner game 1 v winner game 2 at QEO.
Game 6: loser game 1 v loser game 2 at White Hills.
Game 7: winner game 3 v winner game 4 at Strathfieldsaye/Strathdale.
Game 8: loser game 3 v loser game 4 at Strathfieldsaye/Strathdale.
5pm game:
Grand final: winner game 5 v winner game 7 at QEO.
Meanwhile, in the BDCA's Twenty20 competition on Thursday night Strathdale-Maristians improved to 2-0 with an 11-run win over Bendigo United at the QEO.
Suns' captain Daniel Clohesy made the highest score of his BDCA T20 career with a hard-hitting 72 off 44 balls.
Clohesy plundered five sixes and four boundaries as he helped the Suns to 7-171 after winning the toss and batting.
Earlier, opener Sam Johnston got the Suns away to a brisk start with a quickfire 33 off 18 balls.
Despite an entertaining knock from marquee player Zane Keighran, the Redbacks were restricted to 5-160 in reply.
Opening batsman Keighran blasted 82 off just 51 balls, with 66 of his runs coming in fours (nine) and sixes (five).
Keighran scored 82 of the Redbacks' first 93 runs before he was bowled by Will Purcell (1-18) in the 14th over.
Also in the BDCA, round four - weather permitting - will be completed on Saturday.
Round four first XI state of play: Huntly North 263 v Strathdale-Maristians 1-43 at Bell Oval; Bendigo 191 v Bendigo United at Atkins Street; Strathfieldsaye 134 v Eaglehawk 2-49 at Strathfieldsaye; Sandhurst 322 v Golden Square at Weeroona Oval; White Hills 150 v Kangaroo Flat 2-107 at White Hills.
