Premier announces $7.5m scheme to lure health workers to 'best lifestyle'

The Premier has announced a $7.5 million incentive scheme to attract new specialist allied healthcare workers to the regions.
The program will make grants of $15,000 per person available to both domestic and international occupational therapy and speech pathology graduates to encourage them to relocate to regional or rural areas of Victoria
Jacinta Allan announced the initiative on Friday morning at Bendigo Health's refurbished Stewart Street "clinical services campus", which now houses allied health services, saying it was estimated more than 400 new health workers would take up the opportunity around the state.
"We know that being able to access allied health services as part of the overall health care of rural and regional communities is really important," the Premier said.
"Our beautiful new Bendigo Hospital provides us with an opportunity not just to provide health care services to our local community, but also across the region, and to have the space to provide expanded services, but also a diversity of services."
First-year Bendigo Health occupational therapist Ella Sutton, who fronted the media to spruik the benefits of a regional career, said she would recommend it to anyone.
"Born and bred in Bendigo", she had been at the service for around 12 months and loved it, Ms Sutton said.
"There's a rotational program that we have at the moment, and it allows you to work in several different areas with such a tight knit group and the best support you could get offered anywhere."
Working regionally, allied health staff get to know patients quite well, she said, "and you will you walk away feeling useful".
The community at Bendigo Health was also "amazing" and in terms of lifestyle, the lack of travel time in Bendigo enabled her to see friends and family every day.
"I just feel like working here allows me to live the best lifestyle," she said.
"I can do everything I want to do in the morning. In the afternoon there's no travel I have to do. I can still see friends and family after or before work."
Local MP Maree Edwards, who was also present, said it was "no secret" there had been a shortage of allied health professionals across regional Victoria for a long time.
The Member for Bendigo West had a particular interest in speech and occupational therapists, she said, having become aware of their importance in diagnosing and supporting children with autism when she chaired a parliamentary inquiry into autism services, which also revealed a dire shortage of the specialist health workers.
The program was introduced as primarily benefiting "young regional Victorians with disability".
Personally, Ms Edwards had also had a lot to do with the professions due to her late husband's efforts to overcome a stutter in order to become a teacher, and his treatment after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, she said.
The grants scheme was part of an ongoing investment in increasing Victoria's healthcare workforce, the Premier said, with "a pipeline of more than 7,000 workers joining the system" since a $12 billion "pandemic repair plan" was launched last year.
More than 2,500 healthcare workers had been recruited from overseas, with one in four of them now working in regional Victoria, according to the government.
Applications for the first round of the grant scheme open today, with second and third round grants to be open in 2024 and 2025.
