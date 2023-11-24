Young driver who allegedly evaded police during Bendigo pursuit remanded

A 19-year-old man arrested after a police pursuit through multiple Bendigo suburbs on November 23, has been remanded in custody to appear back in court.
In a short hearing on November 24, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard Jakob Thatcher had sustained an injury to his face during his arrest the previous day.
Victoria Police had earlier confirmed he faced 45 charges including reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, recklessly causing injury, dangerous driving and dangerous driving while being pursued by police.
Mr Thatcher has also been charged with drink and drug driving, unlicensed driving, theft of a motor vehicle and possessing methylamphetamine and 1,4 butanediol.
His lawyer Christine Callaghan also told the court her client had been involved in two recent serious accidents leading to suspected head injuries - including one on an e-scooter that had left him in an induced coma.
The court heard he also had a pre-existing neck and back injury and was withdrawing from drugs and alcohol. His facial injury also needed medical attention.
On being escorted out of the dock back into custody, the young man said, "I love you so much" to a supporter in court, adding instructions "come and see me".
No formal plea has yet been entered and there was no application for bail. He will next appear in court on January 8, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.