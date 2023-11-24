Gym to row a kilometre for every woman killed by gender violence

Bendigo gymgoers are set to row a kilometre for every woman killed by gender-based violence in Australia this year. That could be 53 kilometres by the December 1 row date.
"[The number] is changing every day," Gemma Martin, co-owner Bunker HQ gym, said.
"We hope it does not go up, it is heart breaking."
The event, to be held halfway through the city's 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, would feature rowers tag-teaming on six ergometers set up on the gym floor.
The 53 kilometres is expected to take around six hours, with funds raised donated to the Centre for Non-Violence Bendigo.
Ms Martin, who owns the gym with her partner Rino, was aware of the way traditional gym settings could contribute to toxic masculinity.
"I think that it is so easily created and can grows in [gym] spaces... with men coming in with their egos," Ms Martin said.
"Everyone, men and women, do their own thing and the egos just get pushed out the door here.
Ms Martin and her partner have strived to make their gym an all-inclusive space.
"And we like to pull people up when they say things that do not align with those values," she said.
The December rowing fundraiser was based on those same values and aims to be a creative way to discuss gendered violence.
"I think it's a hard topic, and sometimes just bringing it up with people, they think 'you can't just go and preach to people all the time'," Ms Martin said.
"But having creative ways to discuss [the issue], helps people feel comfortable in the conversation."
Ms Martin was pleased she had seen men put their hand up to get involved with the event.
"And even donations so far, I think we have had more from our male members so far than our female members," she said.
"I would be upset if [men] didn't, but I think there might even be more men coming in for this event."
The Bunker HQ gym gender-based violence fundraiser will be held at 3pm, December 1. Members of the public are welcome to join. Donations can be made here.
