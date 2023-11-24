'Bald for A Bro': six men shaving their heads for mate's cancer battle

For Scott Middleton, shaving his head was harder than he thought.
"At the start of my chemotherapy I looked healthy and no different to anyone else," Mr Middleton said.
"It's just a daily reminder of what's happening, that you are unwell and that you are going through something pretty full on."
Mr Middleton found a lump on his left testicle on the the last day of April 2023.
Tests, surgeries, and more lumps later, he found out the cancer had spread to his kidneys and into his lymph nodes.
"It was not abnormal, but it just escaped that left testicle before they operated," Mr Middleton said.
Doctors recommended Mr Middleton have three rounds of chemotherapy in nine weeks. He shaved his head when the treatment meant it started to fall out.
His brother Jarrod Ricardo remembers when Mr Middleton's hair fell out.
"He sent a video to our family chat of him losing his hair and he looked devastated about it," Mr Ricardo said.
"So we all thought we would jump on board to support him."
Jarrod will join cousins Tom and Brodie Ricardo, and friends, Mitch Wakefield, Lachie Kennedy and Alex Long to shave their heads in support of Mr Middleton's battle, raising funds for men's health research through the Movember charity.
Mr Ricardo said it was not a hard sell to support his brother.
"We are all mates, we would do anything for each other," he said.
"And Scott being my brother, going through what he is going through, we're just here to support him through his journey."
The six mates are set shave their heads at a "Bald for A Bro" event at Tyson's Reef Hotel on November 26. Mr Middleton, who was raised in Bendigo, plans to make the trip up from Melbourne for the event.
"All six of them to be doing this is really just overwhelming," Mr Middleton said.
"It helps me keeping that positive mind state, all the support I have had.
"And this fundraiser is again one of those things that just has blown me away what people are willing to do to show their support."
The significance of six men standing up to support their mate for the fundraiser was important, and beautiful, Mr Middleton said.
"Men have a history of not being very good at looking out for each other," he said.
"And the boys all getting around and supporting me speaks to what the whole charity of Movember is about, men's mental health and looking out for each other.
"It is a beautiful thing to have six guys standing up and showing their support."
The "Bald for A Bro" shave and fundraiser will be held at Tyson's Reef Hotel on November 26. All are welcome. 1pm start for a 2pm shave. To donate funds click here. Donations are open until the end of Movember.
