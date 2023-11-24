Uncle jailed for 'appalling' crimes against multiple children

Please be advised this article contains distressing details.
A judge has called the crimes of a 20-year-old Bendigo uncle against multiple children including his very young nieces "appalling", while sentencing him to more than a decade behind bars.
Judge Geoffrey Chettle in the County Court sitting in Bendigo said the word still "doesn't do justice" to the way the young man behaved.
The court had previously heard the man, who cannot be named to protect his victims, had been charged and pleaded guilty to offences including the sexual penetration of a child under 12 - which related in this case to a three-year-old child.
He has also pleaded guilty to:
Of videos of the abuse, Judge Chettle said they "were all disturbing, but one was more distressing and disturbing than the others".
Judge Chettle described to the court that the video began with the accused removing a baby drink bottle, and ended with a child resisting before running away from her bed.
The judge took the position of trust the man held, the very young age of the child, her clear distress and the "forceful" actions into consideration when sentencing.
He said charge eight particularly - the sexual penetration of a child - was a serious example of an already serious offence.
The Judge also said 1640 image of child abuse material - including some of three known Bendigo victims aged three, seven and 14 - represented "vile material" that was "unfortunately too common".
The court heard the number of images was relatively small compared with the numbers often seen by the court by similar offenders.
The court heard the man had previously faced cannabis, vehicle theft and unlicensed driving charges in the Children's Court.
Judge Chettle said he took into consideration the victim impact statement of the man's half-sister, the mother of the two youngest victims.
"Unsurprisingly, she wants nothing more to do with you," Judge Chettle told the accused - who appeared by video-link dressed in green prison-issued shirt and trousers.
The court heard the mother had been left "devastated" and feeling "broken" after the man abused her "little rays of sunshine".
The man's deprived background was taken into consideration in sentencing.
The man has five siblings - all through the same mother but with different fathers.
The accused was taken from their mother, who was a drug user who lived in a "chaotic" situation, when he was six.
The court had heard he alleged he was sexually abused as a child while in care and had described "flashbacks".
He had lived in six or seven units while in care, and was separated from his siblings with very limited contact with his mother.
He was deemed by a psychologist to be a moderate to high risk of sexual reoffending but he denied sexual deviance.
His expressions of remorse were described as "somewhat rigid and formulaic".
He has been convicted and sentenced to 13 years with nine years non-parole with 435 days of pre-sentence detention recognised by the court.
He will be a registered sex offender for life.
If you or someone needs support, contact:
