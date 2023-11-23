Severe thunderstorm and asthma warnings across the state

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for the Mallee and Wimmera on Friday, November 24, as well as severe and moderate thunderstorm asthma warnings for most of the state.
Severe thunderstorms in the state's west may bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding with some of the affected locations including Cohuna, Leitchville, Charlton, Wycheproof, St Arnaud and Stawell in addition to areas further from Bendigo.
There are also a range of warnings for moderate and high thunderstorm asthma risk across Victoria including for the city of Greater Bendigo where the warning levels are moderate.
The risk is forecast to be high in the Mallee and North Central regions.
These warnings cover towns like Maryborough, Dunolly, Castlemaine, Maldon, Seymour and Alexandra.
The Mallee warning covers towns across the large north west portion of the state with Wycheproof, Donald, Charlton, Birchip, Kerang and Cohuna included - then up to Swan Hill, Ouyen and all the way up to Mildura.
Moderate warnings are in place for most of the Greater Bendigo region.
The Asthma Australia website explained that those at most risk of a sudden asthma flare-up are those who have:
Asthma Australia said having a good asthma management plan is key for managing triggers and risk.
This means:
Regardless of current diagnoses, in a situation of emergency or where life is at risk, people should call Triple Zero 000.
