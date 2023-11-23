Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

Severe thunderstorm and asthma warnings across the state

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thunderstorms are predicted for the Greater Bendigo region, with warnings of severe conditions in the state's west. Picture by Noni Hyett
Thunderstorms are predicted for the Greater Bendigo region, with warnings of severe conditions in the state's west. Picture by Noni Hyett

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for the Mallee and Wimmera on Friday, November 24, as well as severe and moderate thunderstorm asthma warnings for most of the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.