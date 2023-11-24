Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
Morrissey dreaming of Breeders Crown glory

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 24 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 1:18pm
Longlea trainer Rebecca Morrissey and driver Michael Bellman are targeting Breeders Crown glory with the two-year-old trotting filly Centurion DReam.
REBECCA Morrissey has been around harness racing for most of her life and has always wanted to win a Breeders Crown final.

