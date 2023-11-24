Morrissey dreaming of Breeders Crown glory

REBECCA Morrissey has been around harness racing for most of her life and has always wanted to win a Breeders Crown final.
She is hoping all of her dreams will come true at Melton on Saturday night.
Morrissey has what she considers an omen bet in Centurion Dream, who will chase honours in the Group 1 two-year-old trotting fillies final.
The daughter of Centurion Atm will head into what shapes as an open field for the $100,000 final in sound form following a third in her heat at Maryborough earlier this month behind Malibuu.
It has filled her Longlea trainer with plenty of confidence.
"I think it's quite an even field, the top five or six, and any one of those getting the right run could certainly come through for the win," Morrissey said.
"I certainly have her up in there in the top six in that field.
"The draw (barrier eight) could have been worse. It's not the best, but by no means the worst.
"But I think with the right run she will be thereabouts at the finish."
Morrissey, who had worked for numerous stables across the Bendigo region before taking the plunge as a hobbyist, was convinced Centurion Dream had nabbed second place in her heat, with the official margin for both second and third behind Malibuu both showing 3.2m.
"I went into the judge's tower and looked at the photo with the stewards as there was absolutely nothing in it," she said.
"Apparently it was 0.1 of a second between second and third and unfortunately she got tagged with third. Either way, it was a nice lead-up to Saturday," she said.
"She wasn't far off them and it was a very slowly run race.
"She's a horse who likes to wind up, so if I can get a genuine run race on Saturday night - and I think we will, being the type of race it is - she'll be better off for it.
"We are not going to have to rip out a 28 quarter to chase them."
Centurion Dream ($34), who will be driven by Michael Bellman, has plenty of form around the favourite, Nordic Reign ($1.80).
She finished second behind the John Newberry-trained filly in the Vicbred Super Series 2YO Silver Trot at Kilmore in September, but ahead of her in the Tatlow Stakes at Melton on October 20.
"Unfortunately, she lost a shoe and galloped and put herself out of business for run in the Sires final," she said.
"But she got a run in the Silver and she was only just off Nordic Reign, who is probably the favourite in the field.
"Nordic Reign has the better draw and is going to get the crack at them and probably be able to lead, but I think she'll get a bit of pressure as there is a little bit of speed off that front row.
"It will be an interesting race."
Morrissey is embracing her status as the only hobbyist in the 13 horse field.
"I'm still be backing up against the big kids, but I'll give it a good crack," she said.
"I'm pretty happy to even make it as there are a lot of fantastic trainers lining up horses in the field.
"It's been a dream of mine to make a Breeders Crown final and now I've made one."
An exciting week for Morrissey got off to a flying start with a victory by Centurion Dream's half-sister, Wish Upona Dream.
The four-year-old trotting mare produced win number seven at career start number 49 with a tough performance at Maryborough.
It continued a consistent run for the pint-sized daughter of Wishing Stone, who has finished top five in all but two of her past 17 starts.
Morrissey admitted to heading to Maryborough with a good degree of confidence following a run of four consecutive top-three placings at Charlton (twice), Maryborough and Yarra Valley.
"I thought it was a pretty even field and it could go either way," she said.
She's normally a really quick beginner and I had it in mind that she might nearly lead from the 10m handicap, but she was bit slow away.
"But it worked out well in the end. She got a nice sit on them and was able to get the last crack at them.
"I was a great drive by Michael Bellman."
Three of Wish Upona Dream's seven wins have been achieved this season from 17 starts.
The quirky mare has given Morrissey many of her most sentimental moments in racing.
"She's so consistent but only very tiny - she gets shadowed by all the other horses on the track, but she's got a big heart," she said.
"I have never had a horse that tries so hard - she just doesn't give up.
"She really puts herself under a lot of pressure, but she's a real winner.
"I wouldn't mind another 10 of her."
