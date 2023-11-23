Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
Strathdale too good for Bendigo United in Twenty20 clash

By Adam Bourke
November 23 2023 - 9:02pm
Strathdale-Maristians T20 captain Daniel Clohesy made a quickfire 72 for the Suns in Thursday night's win over Bendigo United.
Strathdale-Maristians overcame a Zane Keighran onslaught to defeat Bendigo United in their Twenty20 clash at the QEO.

