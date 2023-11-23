Strathdale too good for Bendigo United in Twenty20 clash

Strathdale-Maristians overcame a Zane Keighran onslaught to defeat Bendigo United in their Twenty20 clash at the QEO.
Set 172 for victory, Bendigo United finished 5-160, with Keighran scoring 82 off 50 balls, including nine fours and five sixes.
The Suns missed a couple of hot chances to remove Keighran early and the Redbacks' marquee player took advantage.
The Melbourne top-order player put the Redbacks on his back and single-handedly kept them in the game.
He brought up his 50 off 33 balls and made his way to 82 before he was clean bowled by Will Purcell (1-18).
Such was Keighran's dominance, the team score was 4-93 when he departed for 82.
The rest of the Redbacks' top-order struggled to score against a disciplined Suns' attack.
Jack Pysing swung the game the Suns way with a two-wicket maiden in the seventh over of the innings.
Pysing's array of slower deliveries bamboozled the Redbacks.
Pysing (2-18) stifled the scoring and the pressure intensified on Keighran.
Off-spinner James Vlaeminck (0-14) produced a maiden over with his first over in the 13th over of the innings which left the Redbacks requiring 79 off 42 balls.
Keighran lost his wicket in the following over and the Redbacks' hopes went with him.
Youngster Wil Pinniger (25 not out off 16 balls) showed some class with the bat, while a late cameo from Miggy Podosky (22 not out off 11 balls) helped put some respectability on the scoreboard for the Redbacks.
Earlier in the night, a superb innings from skipper Daniel Clohesy ensured the Suns had a competitive total to bowl at.
Batting at number four, Clohesy smashed 72 off 44 balls, including five sixes and four fours.
Clohesy had an impact in the field as well. He produced a direct hit to run out Harry Donegan for four.
Strathdale opener Sam Johnston [33 off 18 balls] was the only other Sun to pass 17 in a team score of 7-171.
Miggy Podosky [2-24] and spinner Marcus Mangiameli [2-32] were the pick of the Redbacks' bowlers.
The result left the Suns with a 2-0 record, while the Redbacks slipped to 1-1.
