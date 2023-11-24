Bendigo Advertiser
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Browse
Court

Woman allegedly helped with 'skewer' stick-up of teens at Marketplace

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 25 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A woman allegedly involved in the stick-up of two teenagers with a cooking skewer at Bendigo Marketplace has been sentenced to stand trial in the County Court on charges of armed robbery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help