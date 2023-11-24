Woman allegedly helped with 'skewer' stick-up of teens at Marketplace

A woman allegedly involved in the stick-up of two teenagers with a cooking skewer at Bendigo Marketplace has been sentenced to stand trial in the County Court on charges of armed robbery.
Twenty-year-old Ella Apps-Priest - or Priest-Apps, as she was called in court - pleaded not guilty to two counts of armed robbery before Magistrate Megan Aumair in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 23.
The court heard evidence about the December 5, 2022 shopping centre incident from its two alleged victims, who were aged 14 or 15 at the time.
The teenagers spoke from a remote witness room so as not to be in the same room as the accused.
Under questioning by defence lawyer Stephanie Joosten, they testified they had been standing outside the shopping centre near Big W talking to each other and playing on their phones when the male co-accused - then 18-year-old Joseph McLaughlin - walked past, headed towards the train station.
According to the second of the boys to give evidence, McLaughlin had been "eyeing [him] off" and after an indeterminate period he returned, walking back towards the shopping centre entrance and again disappearing.
He then appeared, for a third time, from around a corner, coming towards the pair.
The first teenager remembered McLaughlin being heavily drug affected and slurring his words.
When pressed about the offender's first words to the pair, he said, "He might have said something like he was in trouble and he needed money".
His friend recalled McLaughlin saying, "Do you know who my cousin is?" before asking for the boys' names and telling them to get their phones out.
McLaughlin had "[drawn] a skewer" from under his coat to threaten the teenagers with, which was "under his jacket, tucked in close to his side", the court heard.
He instructed the boys to wipe their phones and while he watched over the first witness doing so, Ms Apps-Priest, who had appeared on the scene, stood in front of the second, directing his actions.
When the second boy was having trouble with the task, Ms Apps-Priest took his phone from him and wiped it herself.
McLaughlin and Ms Apps-Priest then ran off with the devices.
Informant Detective Senior Constable Ashley Sutton, who was called to the stand, acknowledged that CCTV footage from the area had failed to turn up vision of the skewer, and the weapon hadn't been found.
Ms Joosten seemed to suggest that her client hadn't been fully complicit in the crime.
She asked the senior constable to confirm that Ms Priest-Apps had large bruises on her eyes when she was arrested on December 6, which she had claimed to have sustained in a biking accident.
She also put to him that it was McLaughlin's details that were later used to log in to the stolen phones.
However, Magistrate Aumair considered there was sufficient evidence against Ms Priest-Apps to potentially support a conviction on the two charges.
The accused was ordered to appear in the County Court in Melbourne on December 21.
