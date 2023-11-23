Drummond crowned Bendigo Golf Club women's champion

A superb day with the putter was the catalyst for Joy Drummond claiming the Bendigo Golf Club women's A-grade championship at her first attempt.
Drummond denied club great Jenni Bilkey an eighth title when she scored a 2-up win in Thursday's match play final.
Drummond has played the majority of her golf on the sandgreens at Marong Golf Club where she is the reigning women's club champion.
Her skills transferred to the grass greens as she raced to a three-up lead through nine holes and then withstood a back-nine comeback from Bilkey.
"I played some solid, steady golf and was lucky enough to get away with the win,'' an elated Drummond said.
"I three-putted the first hole and then didn't do that again for the rest of the round. I don't think I've putted that well before.
"I made the most of my opportunity, so I'm proud of that."
Drummond, who plays off a handicap of 16 at Bendigo and 14 at Marong, said winning the title was a pleasant shock.
"I've only been a member at Bendigo for a few years... but I'd never played in the club championship before this year,'' she said.
"I went in with no expectations and that probably helped me. I had no nerves in the semi-final, but there were a few nerves today.
"The club championships at Marong are quite different to Bendigo. The losing semi-finalists caddie for you in the final, you have a match referee and towards the end we had a gallery watching us.
"I'm used to walking around Marong and you hardly see anyone else. It was a different experience, so I wanted to enjoy it for what it was."
Jacki Goode won the B-grade crown after she defeated Tracy Jefferies 5 and 3 in the final, while Pam Squire scored a 2-up victory against Donna Morgan in the C-grade final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.