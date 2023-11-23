O'Brien on target as he earns berth in Pathways National Squad

BENDIGO skeet shooter Connor O'Brien has taken another step forward in his ambition to represent Australia at the Olympic Games.
Off the back of winning a pair of medals at the recent Oceania Championships in Brisbane, O'Brien has now been included in Shooting Australia's Pathways National Squad for 2024.
Shooting Australia has announced both a Performance and Pathways national squad for 2024 across the pistol, rifle and shotgun disciplines.
The purpose of the national squads is to "identify and prioritise support and opportunities to athletes who are considered most likely to achieve future international success at Olympic, Paralympic and or Commonwealth Games and World Championships."
O'Brien, 20, is quickly establishing himself as one of Shooting Australia's brightest young prospects after taking up skeet shooting in 2019.
Earlier this month in his first time representing Australia O'Brien won gold in the junior division, setting a new Oceania record, and bronze in the open division of the skeet at the Oceania Championships.
The next major competitions on the horizon for O'Brien is both national and Commonwealth shooting events in early 2024.
