Symphony orchestras, truck shows, horses and RnB | What's On

Enjoy a wonderful display of artworks in a variety of mediums and styles at the Bendigo Art Society Artist's Exhibition. With works by local and regional artists, attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase works. More information bendigoartsociety@gmail.com or 0448 989 176. When: Friday, November 24 6:30-8pm, Saturday, November 25 - Sunday, November 26 10.30am - 4pm. Where: Corner Sedgwick and Nankervis Roads, Mandurang, VIC 3551
ABSS Spring Carnival Horse Show will feature a large range of Breed classes, topsy Ring, Open rings, young stock classes and the coveted Twilight Saddle Jubilee. To celebrate "life after racing" the event will also showcase off the track thoroughbreds and standardbreds and have some great, racing-inspired fun. Fashions on the Field and a harness feature are also part of the festivities. When: Friday, November 24 - Sunday, November 26. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, 74 Holmes Rd, North Bendigo VIC 3550
Central Victoria's Campaspe, Loddon and Avoca rivers flow to the mighty Murray River and out to sea while the final concert of the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's 2023 season tells stories from European rivers and streams to those inspired by the mighty Pacific Ocean. The concert will feature some well-known works and some stunning surprises. Program details here. When: Sunday, November 26 2:30 - 4:00pm. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550
Join Pinot and Picasso and live 'Young, Wild & Free' with the latest addition of RnB Nights. You will be guided through your creation step-by- step, whilst listening to all your favourite RnB hits. As you approach a complete artwork, you'll have the addition of adding UV paint to your masterpiece making it glow. Joining the session will be the renowned DJ and musician River Loizou. When: Friday, November 24, 7:00 - 10:00pm. Where: Pinot and Picasso, 274 Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550
Rainbow Families Bendigo, Centre for NonViolence and ARC Justice are holding a picnic in Rosalind Park for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTIQ+) parents and their kids and allies. Come along and enjoy some delicious food and learn about what has changed in the legal setting for LGBTIQ+ people over the past ten years and where you can go for legal support in and around Bendigo. When: Monday, November 2712:00 - 1:00pm. Where: Rosalind Park, 30 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550
Now in its 35th year, the HHA & Larsen's Castlemaine Rotary Truck Show is a popular event for the whole family with free children's rides and entertainment on the ground. Expect live music all weekend, kids rides, food and licensed bar - and the chance to test your skills driving the big rigs with technology at the Truckies' Challenge. Those who are mobility challenged can enjoy a trishaw tour of the ground. When: Sunday, November 26, 9:00am - 4:00pm Where: Campbell's Creek Recreation Reserve, 43 Campbells Creek-Fryers Road, Campbells Creek VIC
Enlighten is an immersive light experience that transforms Stupa's peace park into a unique light space. This Christmas edition has carols, roaming elves, delicious food and an appearance by Santa. When: Saturday, December 2 7:30 - 9:30pm Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, 25 Sandhurst Town Rd, Myers Flat VIC 3556
Wedderburn Patchwork Group invites you to the 31st Wedderburn Community Christmas and Arts Festival. Come and wander around the creative exhibits including patchwork and quilt displays, a wide range of handicraft exhibits and Christmas trees. Shop at the market stalls and trade table, then sit and relax, while you enjoy delicious on-site catering. A lucky door prize and raffle quilt. Admission: $5 adults (cash), children free. When: Friday, November 24 10.30am to 7pm and Saturday, November 25 10am to 3pm Where: Mechanics Institute Hall, 92 High Street, Wedderburn
Anh Doh's stage show takes his book the Happiest Refugee a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. Doh delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing happiness. Tickets here. When: March 20, 2024, 7:30pm Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550.
Go see Bendigo Art Gallery's newest exhibit Essays on Earth. The exhibition celebrates the work of renowned painter and printmaker John Wolseley and multi-disciplinary artist Brodie Ellis, arranged with themes from internationally celebrated poet Paul Kane's series of verse essays Earth, Air, Water, Fire. When: Until January 14, 2024. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo
Go back in time and have fun learning rock 'n' roll dancing with Rockin' '50s Rock 'n' Roll Club. Five week basic dance lessons, no partner required. Learn how they did it in the old days. $25 per person for five week course. Contact 0438 895 380. When: Wednesdays, 7.30pm-8.30pm (arrive 7.15pm on first night for registration) Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Bendigo
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo When: Saturdays, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
The First Nations gallery Djaa Djuwima has opened of its third exhibition, Strength in stories: This is what we do, which celebrates the art of First Nations men, brotherboys and youth. Strength in Stories: This is what we do includes woodwork and wood burning, painting, body adornment and digital art. The exhibition showcases creative works from traditional to contemporary art. Djaa Djuwima is a dedicated and permanent First Nations Gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country. Where: Djaa Djuwima, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo Victoria 3550, Australia. When: Friday, September 29 2023 to Monday, January 22 2024.
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
