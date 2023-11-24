Vacant blocks, spacious homes on offer in three-day Bendigo auction blitz

Bendigo buyers will be spoilt for choice as the city holds six property auctions between November 30 and December 2.
There are a three homes going under the hammer and three vacant blocks which buyers could nab.
The first auction will be two vacant lots on Albert Street in Maiden Gully on November 30.
The blocks are a part of the upcoming Albert Views Estate which will see 30 blocks of land developed into a functioning neighbourhood.
Lot four and lot 11 of the estate are going to auction and are 3000 and 3500 square-metres respectively and are priced at between $370,000 and $405,000 and $390,000 and $425,000, respectively.
The auction is scheduled to start at 4pm.
The next auction is the third vacant block in Spring Gully in an already established neighbourhood on Keogh Drive.
The empty block is about 1777 square-metres with a low-level of bushland covering most of the land.
Valued at between $450,000 and $500,000 the auction for the land will take place on December 1 and start at 2pm.
All of the houses up for grabs will be going to auction on December 2.
The first home is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Napier Street in Bendigo situated on a 619 square-metre block.
The house is close to both Lake Weeroona and the Bendigo tennis complex and only a short drive from the city's CBD.
The house has been valued at between $660,000 and $720,000 and the auction is scheduled at 11am.
The second home up for grabs will be open for bidding from 1pm with potential owners vying for a three-bedroom, two bathroom property on Hakea Street in Kennington.
The house sits on a 787 square-metre block and includes a pool and patio set up and has been valued at between $500,000 and $550,000.
The final house going to auction will be found on Houlahan Street in Kennington.
The home is a modern build and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms and has been valued at between $499,000 and $548,000.
The auction is scheduled to start at 4pm.
