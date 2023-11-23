LVFNL: Superoos ready to bound into start of pre-season training

MITIAMO senior coach Jon Varcoe is ready to launch into pre-season training confident his side will be much-improved in the Loddon Valley league in 2024.
The Superoos begin their pre-season training at Mitiamo on Sunday.
The Superoos are in a far better position than they were this time 12 months ago when they were still without a senior coach and their future hung in the balance, before Varcoe answered the SOS call in late-November.
"We've certainly come a long way in 12 months as a club," Varcoe said on Thursday.
"At this stage we've got around 60 players committed for our two sides (seniors and reserves) and are a lot better organised than this time last year.
"We'll be a much better side next year... where that takes us, who knows, but we'll definitely be better."
With what was a new-look Mitiamo side this year the Superoos defied most external expectations to win four games and finish sixth.
We've certainly come a long way in 12 months as a club- Jon Varcoe - Mitiamo coach
As they prepare for season 2024 player retention has been strong.
At this stage the only confirmed departures are hard-nut midfielder Ross Turner, who after finishing runner-up in the best and fairest this year has crossed to LVFNL rival Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, and Liam Jones, who has joined the Army.
"We've brought in around 10 players at this stage who we'd be looking at to play some senior footy next year," Varcoe said.
"A few of those are younger guys who are going to need a bit of time and then there's half-a-dozen or so who will slot straight in.
"We've got Nathan Twigg (ruckman) coming back after a year out and Jack Vinnicombe is another who is coming back.
"Jack has had a year in Bendigo (with Golden Square), we've got Liam Shiell coming from South Bendigo, Bryce Laird, who has previously been up at Bathurst, and Alex Lloyd (forward) from Kerang.
"We're looking forward to getting into training this weekend and having a really solid off-season.
"It was obviously fairly disjointed last year, so we really want to put a lot of time and effort into our young playing group to develop them, get fit, embed our gameplan and be ready to hit the season running."
The Superoos will play practice matches against Lancaster and the newly-formed Maryborough Giants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.