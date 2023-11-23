Bendigo bowls: Top-two clash, key recruit highlight big round six

A top-of-the-table clash and a star player highlight what is set to be a fantastic round of Bendigo Premier League bowls.
That's if the weather doesn't have a say, though.
At the time of writing, a maximum of 20mm was predicted for Friday, with anywhere between a further one and ten on gameday.
We should get some bowls this weekend, with the round four catchup clash between Moama and Bendigo East on Friday night being played under the safety on the Steamer's roof.
While the Steamers will again play at home on Saturday against bottom-of-the-ladder Inglewood, at least two of the four matches need to go ahead to constitute a round.
Golden Square will attempt to bounce back from last week's thrashing to South Bendigo when it takes on Eaglehawk.
They will have the perfect chance to do so with Square welcoming Melbourne Bowls Club coach Bryce Young to the club for a one-off promotional match.
The ex-premiership teammate of Square skipper Tom Lester, Young is a Melbourne Premier League star being a four-time premiership player and former state bowler for Victoria.
"We're all very excited, and he's come at a good time after we got smashed last week," Lester said.
"Eaglehawk is desperate for a second win, and we need to hold our spot in the four, so it's a massive game."
Young will replace the unavailable Jack Nevins and take on the role of skipper on Travis Berry's rink, who'll drop back to play third.
"It's going to be a memorable day for Travis (Berry) playing on the same rink as someone like Bryce (Young), and I'm sure it will be a great education for him."
After a brilliant start to the season, Square crashed back to earth last Saturday with a 92-53 loss to South Bendigo.
Square started poorly, and while they improved later on, they were too far back to cause any consternation amongst the Diggers, who won all four rinks.
"They got the jump on us and used their home deck perfectly," Lester said.
"The first 20 ends they smashed us, and it took us that time to find our range.
"They were well prepared, and it was too late by the time we started playing better."
It is also a big game for the Hawks, who sit 24 points behind Square, with a loss here potentially ending their finals hopes.
Top of the ladder and undefeated reigning premiers, Bendigo will travel to powerhouse South Bendigo to determine the early number one seed in 2023-24.
The Digger's only loss came against a desperate Moama in round three, and they go into the clash off the back of their best performance so far this season with a 39-shot win over Square last week.
It will be the first time the sides have met since round 17 last season when Bendigo snuck home by three shots.
The Royals have three of the top four ranked rinks, with Ian Ross remaining the only undefeated rink (played more than two games) in the competition.
Luke Hoskin and Brayden Byrne have won four of their five matches.
Last-placed Inglewood will face the might of Moama, who could be on a three-game winning streak by the time the first bowl is rolled on Saturday.
The Steamers should have their eye in as they play Bendigo East the night before.
Scottish star Alex Marshall returns for this weekend's clashes.
It has been a disappointing start to the season for the new-look Magpies, who only have one win to their name so far.
This weekend will make or break their season.
They'll need to at least split their two games to stay within striking distance of the top four, but that's easier said than done against the Steamers and Flat.
Two losses and finals will be very tough to manage for last seasons grand finalists, even this early in the season.
