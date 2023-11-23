Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
Black Friday and Cyber Monday scam warning for online shoppers

November 23 2023 - 1:00pm
Those keen for a bargain this Black Friday are warned of buying more (or less) than they bargained for - with scams impersonating well-known Australian brands.

