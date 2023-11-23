Black Friday and Cyber Monday scam warning for online shoppers

Those keen for a bargain this Black Friday are warned of buying more (or less) than they bargained for - with scams impersonating well-known Australian brands.
Detectives from the Cybercrime Squad are urging online shoppers to be vigilant over the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale weekend, after the National Anti-Scam Centre detected a significant increase in the number of fraudulent websites impersonating genuine online retail stores.
Cybercrime Squad Detective Sergeant John Cheyne said "opportunistic" scams could hit everyday people.
"Scammers are creating websites which look almost identical to the genuine brand's website, and they're also paying for their sites to appear at the top of an internet search," he said.
"If you're unsure, type the full company URL into the address bar yourself."
Top tips to avoid a scam:
Detective Sergeant Cheyne said if a website used a non-secure payment method it was "a clear sign of a scam".
He said consumers should never complete bank or international transfers, money orders or pay via pre-loaded gift cards or cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.
"And if something looks too good to be true, it probably is," he said.
"Some scam websites will advertise the same product as the genuine brand but at a much lower price point.
"Slow down and consider the legitimacy of something that looks too remarkable."
What to do if you suspect you've been scammed:
Some of these sophisticated scams may create convincing fake websites using a brand's logo, designs and layouts, and may include a ".com.au" domain name and the stolen ABN number of the business they are purporting to be.
They may even pay for their fraudulent website to appear first in an internet search or offer significant discounts compared to the genuine company.
According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, there have already been more than 2760 reports of fake online stores this year, resulting in a loss of more than half-a-million dollars.
In total, online shopping scams cost Australians over $6.2 million between January 1 and September 30 this year.
People can report all scams to Scamwatch or by filling in an official online report to the police.
If you have been the victim of cybercrime, speak to police if you have concerns about a matter, or use online forums such as ReportCyber which will assess the report and provide them to police.
Further advice on spotting fake websites can be found here: Product and service scams | Scamwatch
Anyone with knowledge of these incidents and those responsible is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au
