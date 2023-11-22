Kangaroo Flat bounces back to form in Bendigo T20 cricket

Kangaroo Flat kept its Bendigo Twenty20 cricket title hopes alive when it outclassed Huntly North in the opening game of round two.
After being handed a T20 lesson in their first game against Bendigo United, the Roos bounced back in fine style.
The Roos restricted the Power to 7-127 from their 20 overs and then cruised to victory with 26 balls to spare.
Openers Chris Barber and Jake Klemm put the game to bed with an enterprising opening stand of 87 in nine overs.
Klemm made 48 off 32 balls before he was bowled by off-spinner Bilial Kamal (1-22).
Barber reached his half-century off just 39 balls and he finished 58 not out.
Dylan Klemm (22 not out) hit the winning runs with a six over mid-wicket.
Earlier in the night, medium-pacer Kenny Beith (3-15) tore through the Power middle-order.
Chris Barber (2-17), Jake Klemm (1-16) and Dylan KLemm (1-22) all played their part with the ball.
Sandun Rathnatunga top-scored for Huntly North with 37 off 33 balls, while Nick Scullie made 21 at the top of the order.
Huntly North slipped to a 0-2 record in the T20 competition and quashed any hope the club had of qualifying for the final.
The Twenty20 competition continues on Thursday night when Strathdale-Maristians and Bendigo United do battle from 6pm at the QEO.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.