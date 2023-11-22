Firefighters battle grass fire at Muckleford, south of Bendigo

UPDATED, 5.37pm: A grass and scrub fire at Rilens Road in Muckleford has been marked as 'safe'.
This replaces the earlier 'not yet under control' advice.
The 'stay informed' alert for the fire remains current for the area north between Rilens Road and Carpenter Lane, west of Castlemaine.
EARLIER: A 'stay informed' alert has been issued for an out-of-control grass and scrub fire at Muckleford, west of Castlemaine.
The fire was moving in a northerly direction from Rilens Road in Muckleford, after igniting around 4.41pm on November 22.
The incident was not yet under control as of 5.14pm, a CFA spokesperson said.
A total of 7 CFA units from Maldon, Campbells Creek, Newstead and Castlemaine were fighting the fire. Aircraft had also been dispatched.
Under 'stay informed' advice, people in the warning area are advised "there is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions".
The next update was expected by 22/11/2023 07:10 pm or as the situation changes.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
Smoke will be visible from nearby communities and roads.
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.