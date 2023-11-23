Woman who harrassed ex with phone calls desperate for help with kids

A woman who contravened a family violence order by making hundreds of phone calls to her estranged partner and visiting him at work had done so because she was desperate for help with the children, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard this week.
The young woman pleaded guilty to the offence before Magistrate Sharon McRae on Monday, November 20.
The court heard a family violence order had been granted to the male victim against the woman, his former partner, on April 13 this year.
Five months later, on September 13, she made two phone calls to the man, who told her he couldn't talk and hung up.
The following day she attended his workplace, saying, "You're so f****ng gross you won't even see your own son".
Later that day she called the man approximately 197 times, police said.
On September 15 she made 141 calls to him and stood outside his workplace, the court heard, then later approached him in a hardware store before standing behind where his vehicle was parked.
When she attended the police station five days later, on September 20, the accused admitted to calling her former partner because "she was having a hard time with the kids".
Police said she estimated she had made around 80 calls and acknowledged the victim might have felt harassed.
However, it emerged that since then the conditions of the intervention order had been changed and the pair were now living together again in Golden Square.
Defence lawyer Damien Roberts told the magistrate that as the case involving him was being heard, the victim was outside in the court foyer with the couple's young child.
At the time of the events, his client was really "struggling with the kids", Mr Roberts said.
Her mother had passed away that month, and exceptions in the intervention order relating to childcare that would have alleviated the situation for her weren't being taken up.
His client now had a mental health treatment plan for depression in place and had enrolled in a community services course, the lawyer said, and hoped to pursue a career in nursing.
The young woman's offending was at the lower end of the spectrum, her lawyer argued, appealing for her to be given a good behaviour bond.
Ms McRae initially rejected the notion the offending was mild because the accused had visited her victim at work, something that would have humiliated him in front of his colleagues, she said.
"If the shoe was on the other foot and it was the man who had visited his former partner's workplace, it would be seen as highly threatening," the magistrate said.
However, the accused, via her lawyer, told the court her former partner worked alone and the hardware store she followed him to was across the road from his workplace.
"In terms of the impact of the humiliation, it's not at play," Mr Roberts said.
His client's behaviour had occurred "just out of desperation to talk to" her former partner, her lawyer said.
The police prosecutor argued the offending had caused significant fear to the victim of police prosecution as well as domestic violence.
"If we reversed the gender it would be considered a very serious breach," he argued.
The accused had previously contravened a family violence order, and a community corrections order "could help prevent" similar behaviour if the couple's relationship breaks down in the future, he said.
However, Ms McRae said now the couple were back together, any fine imposed on the accused would impact the victim and penalise the children.
She was also concerned about jeopardising the young woman's employment prospects.
"So it's a bit of a difficult sentencing proposition," the magistrate said.
She agreed to issue the woman with a 12-month good behaviour bond, advising her to continue mental health treatment and follow the orders of the court.
"This here got completely out of hand," she told the offender.
"If you're feeling that desperate or worried about what's going on you've got to go and get some help."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.