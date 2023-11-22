Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Threlfall's winning return to Bendigo in Tuesday Night Series

By Nathan Dole
Updated November 22 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:45pm
Brady Threlfall racing for the Bendigo Bats this year. Picture by AJ Taylor
Brady Threlfall racing for the Bendigo Bats this year. Picture by AJ Taylor

MORE than 60 athletes competed across four heats in the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series at the Flora Hill track.

