Threlfall's winning return to Bendigo in Tuesday Night Series

MORE than 60 athletes competed across four heats in the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series at the Flora Hill track.
The Echuca-based Brady Threlfall marked his return to Bendigo by winning the first of the 3000m heats in a time of 8:43.
It was another outstanding run by the long-time Bendigo Harrier, who has excelled in many races ranging from 800m to 10,000m and marathon distance of 42.2km.
Threlfall has also played a key role in the Bendigo Bats being number in premier division of the past two cross-country series run by Athletics Victoria.
The XCR series has included legs at St Anne's Winery in Ravenswood.
Tuesday's race drew many who have competed for Bendigo Bats.
Among them was University's young gun Avery McDermid, who was runner-up in the first of the 3000m heats in 9:07.
Third in Tuesday's race was Ben Powell from University in 9:20.
Fastest female was Abbey Reid from University in 10:29 to be 11th overall as 60-plus record-holder and clubmate Mike Bieleny was next in 10:35.
The Tickell siblings, Logan and Chelsea, ran times of 10:37.81 and 10:37.99.
Heat two of the 3000m was won by University's Shaun White in 9:46.
Racing on invitation basis, David Stephens was runner-up in 10:06 ahead of University's Jake Delaney, 10:37.
Grace Mulqueen was one of the youngest runners in the field and put in a great effort to be fifth in 11:23.
The 5000m was taken out by Keith Davenport in a time of 19:52 for the 12 1/2 lap contest.
South Bendigo's Jake Hilson won the 1000m in 2:46 as Mila Childs from Bendigo Little Athletics ran 3:29 to be runner-up.
There will be more athletics action at the Tom Flood Sports Centre this Thursday night when heat three in the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed series is run.
A 1200m race will be run from about 7.15pm on the Barnard Street track.
The long-running series is held in conjuction with the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.