FC Eaglehawk building towards 'special' Bendigo soccer season

FC Eaglehawk has its sights set on a double celebration in 2024.
On the field, the Hawks have high hopes they can secure the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League championship.
Off the field, the club is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The first step toward on-field success was the reappointment of senior coach Sunday Dingkar.
Dingkar, who led the Borough to fifth place in 2023, said the Hawks have the potential to challenge power clubs Tatura and Shepparton South next season.
"We need to be consistent for the whole year,'' Dingkar said.
"For me, it's about getting players in to maintain the path we want to head on to allow us to play consistently.
"It looks like we'll have 70 to 80 per cent of this year's group come back, so now we need to build on that.
"If you look at the way we played last season against the big clubs we changed our approach to suit us and we were able to beat the Shepparton clubs at home.
"It gives us something to build on."
The Hawks have also appointed Cindy Margo as the club's new women's coach, while Cameron McGibbon will take on the leadership of the club's youth division.
After battling to field youth division teams in recent years, the club wants to rebuild its pathway between its junior and senior teams.
"The older guys can't play forever, so the young players are pivotal to the long-term success of the club,'' FC Eaglehawk president Brent Hamblin said.
"In our last senior championship team, pretty much all our players came through the juniors.
"Since COVID we've struggled to field that youth division age group. We're trying to engage that age group, so it would be nice to have that squad up and running."
2024 marks the club's 50th anniversary.
Late in the 2024 season the club will host a traditional BASL rival in a feature match and wear the club's original colours of green and white.
Post-match the Hawks will stage a gala ball to celebrate the 50-year milestone.
"It's going to be a special year for the club,'' Hamblin said.
"There's plenty of work going on behind the scenes looking at the history of the club and how the club was formed back in the early 1970s.
"We pride ourselves on being part of the Eaglehawk community and we're lucky that we've been a very successful club. We'd love to add to that success in our 50th year.
"We'll announce our team of the 50 years, which I'm sure will cause plenty of talk.
"Everything will culminate with the gala ball at the end of the season and we'd love to get as many former players and supporters back to the club that weekend."
Anyone who has FC Eaglehawk memorabilia that they would like to display at the gala ball or would like more information regarding the celebrations can e-mail admin@fceaglehawk.com.au
Prospective players for the team's new youth division can also contact the club via admin@fceaglehawk.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.