Castlemaine concert cancelled after band brawls in Melbourne show

A notorious American rock band has had their Theatre Royal Castlemaine show cancelled, following a violent on-stage brawl at their Melbourne show.
At a Tuesday night gig at The Forum, two members of The Brian Jonestown Massacre came to blows after reportedly arguing during their set.
Footage shared to social media showed frontman Anton Newcombe, who has become known for his onstage antics, and the band's guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt chasing each other around the stage before grappling on the stage floor.
Venue staff ended the show abruptly by dropping the theatre's safety curtain, while the crowd booed and threw drinks on stage.
One concert-goer took to Reddit to voice their displeasure at the violent scenes.
"I was there. Biggest waste of my goddamn time and money," they said.
Another patron said the concert was the "most controversial experience I've seen on a Tuesday by far".
"Never have I ever seen a more disjointed, disorganised and chaotic show before," they said.
"The drummer was absolutely copping it from Anton for seemingly no reason whatsoever ... they only played about seven or so songs."
On Instagram, fans labelled the concert a "train wreck".
"Payed (sic) big money to see music, got a WWE act instead," one said.
"We travelled 2.5hrs, booked accommodation, and left after an hour when Anton called us all cancer for booing him when he summoned a literal torch be brought to him to single out audience members he didn't like," another said.
One fan said they felt they had been "absolutely scammed $100".
Ticket company Oztix told ticketholders on Wednesday, November 22 the Theatre Royal show in Castlemaine had been "cancelled on medical grounds".
Refunds would be issued within the next fortnight.
Theatre Royal Castlemaine would instead screen 1984 concert film STOP MAKING SENSE from 7.30pm, with tickets available from the box office.
The Brian Jonestown Massacre was formed in San Francisco in 1990. The band's antics and Newcombe's erratic behaviour were documented in the 2004 film Dig!.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.