Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Complete Emu Valley Cricket Association MVP rankings | ROUND 4

Luke West
By Luke West
November 22 2023 - 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United's Mac Whittle still holds No.1 in the Addy MVP rankings. Picture by Darren Howe
United's Mac Whittle still holds No.1 in the Addy MVP rankings. Picture by Darren Howe

UNITED all-rounder Mac Whittle has extended his lead at the top of the Bendigo Addy's Emu Valley Cricket Association MVP rankings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.