Complete Emu Valley Cricket Association MVP rankings | ROUND 4

UNITED all-rounder Mac Whittle has extended his lead at the top of the Bendigo Addy's Emu Valley Cricket Association MVP rankings.
After another strong all-round game in the Tigers' round four win over Axe Creek Whittle now holds a 144-point advantage in the rankings.
The Addy MVP rankings are based on a scoring system of 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch and 15 points per run out/stumping.
Whittle has racked up 445 MVP points with 230 runs, nine wickets, two catches and one run out.
He earned 122 points in the Tigers' win over Axe Creek in a game in which he made 62 opening the batting on day one and backed it up by taking 3-56 with the ball on day two.
Equal second is fellow all-rounders Riley Gow (Emu Creek) and Bailey Ilsley (Sedgwick), with the pair both having accumulated 301 points.
