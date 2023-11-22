Thewlis living up to his "marquee" player status for Dogs in T20

CHRIS Thewlis has certainly lived up to his status so far as a "marquee" player for Golden Square in the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Twenty20 competition.
In two Twenty20 games for the Bulldogs Thewlis has belted 159 runs off just 63 balls at a strike rate of 230.4.
Outside of winning the inaugural competition in 2008-09, T20 isn't a format that Golden Square has typically thrived in, but the Bulldogs are 2-0 in both games Thewlis has played.
Thewlis first padded up for Golden Square in a T20 game against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park in December last year.
The 31-year-old opener blasted 54 off just 20 deliveries that night in an innings where his first seven scoring shots read 6, 4, 4, 4, 6, 4, and 6 in a thrilling game Golden Square went on to win by one wicket.
Thewlis turned out for Golden Square again last Wednesday night in the Bulldogs' T20 opener for this season against Bendigo and he made the most of his first time playing on the QEO.
Thewlis is becoming a familiar name in Bendigo cricket having also joined the BDCA's inaugural entry into the Goulburn Valley Big Bash League - the Sporties Spitfires.
His involvement with Golden Square stems from a friendship with the Bulldogs' Paul Scullie, with the pair both hailing from Wangaratta.
"I'm loving playing some games with Golden Square. They are fantastic blokes at the club, very welcoming and looking after me," Thewlis said on Wednesday.
"I really enjoyed playing up at the QEO last week; it was a beautiful wicket and a fantastic ground to play on.
"Growing up in Wangaratta and playing a lot of cricket around the north east I haven't spent a lot of time in Bendigo, so it has been nice to play at some different venues.
"The QEO... what a great ground that is."
It's a lofty hit to clear the pickets at the QEO and Thewlis did so seven times last week as well as striking 13 fours using his trusty Badger Cricket bat.
Badger Cricket is a business Thewlis launched in 2016 specialising in handmade cricket bats.
Thewlis showed just how damaging a bat it can be in January last year when in a Premier Cricket second XI game for Camberwell against Kingston Hawthorn he smashed 237 runs off just 72 balls with 24 sixes and 20 fours.
Camberwell in the Premier Cricket competition has been home for Thewlis since he was 15.
He has played more than 200 games for the Magpies and is a life member of the club, but is enjoying the chance to get back to his regional roots by playing with both Golden Square and the Spitfires.
Thewlis is also relishing the chance to play injury-free having endured a wretched run in recent years.
"I've dislocated my shoulder 10 times, torn my hamstring 12 times, had stress fractures in my back, a broken thumb, a broken hand, a broken foot, torn a groin, torn a hip flexor, broken a couple of ribs," Thewlis said.
"It's just good to be out there at the moment playing injury-free."
Having made his T20 century for Golden Square last Wednesday, Thewlis was back in Bendigo four days later to play for Bendigo's Sporties Spitfires against the Hurley Hotel Hounds at Dower Park in round one of the GVBBL on Sunday.
Batting at No.3 Thewlis made a quickfire 29 off 19 balls with four boundaries and one six, helping the Spitfires to a hard-fought two-wicket win with seven balls to spare.
"It was a very good standard of cricket on Sunday and a really good day to be part of... hopefully, we can keep on winning," Thewlis said.
The Spitfires' next game will be against the SRP Mud Dogs at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve on December 10, while Golden Square's next T20 match will be against defending champion Strathfieldsaye on November 30.
