Enjoy serene country living | Feature Property

This country-styled home offers in a serene setting is still close to the local shops.
The house has been freshened up with some modern updates and lots of windows help it take in plenty of natural light. The floor plan includes an open concept kitchen, meals and living area, along with a galley style kitchen which has modern subway tiling, fresh white cabinetry and new benchtops, pantry, electric oven and cooktop.
Elsewhere in the home there are three bedrooms - the main including a modern ensuite - as well as a central main bathroom with a shower over the bath, and a study.
The back patio is accessed through double French doors, from where you can see the picturesque yard and back paddocks. Other features inside the home include beautiful roller-hung barn doors, picture windows, an ornate fireplace, split system heating and cooling, and very pretty ceilings with exposed beams, LED downlights and chandelier lights.
Outside there are low-maintenance gardens, and sheds including a 6x6m garage with a concrete floor.
Adding value to this property is a council endorsed Planning Permit allowing the owner to subdivide and create a separate title of approximately 1089 square metres, while the existing house and sheds would still have about 1367 square metres.
