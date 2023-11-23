Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
Enjoy serene country living | Feature Property

By Feature Property
November 23 2023 - 4:52pm
3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 13-15 Parkins Reef Road, Maldon
  • $859,000
  • LAND: 2,456 square metres (approximately)
  • AGENCY: Priority1 Property
  • CONTACT: Chris Garlick 0429 333 927
  • INSPECT: 10-10.20am November 25

This country-styled home offers in a serene setting is still close to the local shops.

