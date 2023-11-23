In a natural wonderland | Feature Property

This one-of-a-kind prestige home is part of a 100-acre estate.
It is an off-grid, solar passive masterpiece built in 2018 using sustainable materials including rammed earth, and designed with a focus on both luxury and innovation.
The home is also a U-shape to gracefully wrap around the edge of the dam. It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two living areas, and everything about it is intended to provide a retreat-like experience.
The main suite features a walk-in robe and a lavish ensuite. The other three bedrooms each have a built-in robe as well as designer ceiling fans. Meanwhile the serene bushland views are accentuated by beautiful recycled-timber wooden barn doors.
Large double-glazed windows ensure lots of natural light. The main living, dining, and kitchen area also focuses on luxury, is beautifully crafted, and benefits from a stunning multi-vision Cheminées Philippe Radiante double-sided wood fire and lovely polished concrete floors.
The kitchen is special too with modern light fittings, a classic Aga range including a gas cooktop, an electric oven and Rayburn slow combustion wood stove, as well as a large concrete island bench.
There's also an undercover deck, a big Colourbond shed wearing solar panels, a multi-vehicle carport, a beautifully landscaped natural garden and water storage of 98,000 litres.
