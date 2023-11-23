Modern living in a tranquil rural setting | House of the Week

The first freehold land in Upper Emu Creek was granted in 1854, and in 1863 mining started at the site of the Great Eastern Mine.
And no, we haven't accidentally placed the wrong text here. The name was only changed to Sedgwick in 1901, naming what is now considered a locality after British geologist Adam Sedgwick.
Sedgwick, the man, lived from 1785 to 1873 and is considered one of the founders of modern geology. Of interest to those who like to think about things on a geological timescale, it was he who proposed both the Cambrian and Devonian periods of Earth's very distant history (we're talking hundreds of millions of years).
Sedgwick, the man, was an academic adviser to a certain young Charles Darwin, although rather oddly he also became an opponent of Darwin's theory of evolution by means of natural selection.
Sedgwick, the locality in Victoria, is within the City of Greater Bendigo's local government area. In fact, the centre of Sedgwick is less than 20km from Bendigo's CBD.
Despite being so close to its nearest regional centre, its population was only a little over 600 at the last census.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
This particular property in Sedgwick consists of about 20 acres of very pretty countryside and a large homestead built by award-winning builder McCarthy homes. The embodiment of quality and craftsmanship, the home includes design details such as vaulted ceilings.
The layout has two living areas, and there's a large outdoor entertaining area with views over the back paddock as well as the rolling hills beyond.
The block also has a seasonal creek meandering through.
The gourmet kitchen has a spacious butler's pantry and high-quality modern appliances.
There are four bedrooms and each one has a walk-in robe, while the main also has a large ensuite. And if you need a fifth bedroom the study is easily big enough.
There's a double garage and workshop attached to the side of the home, and a separate 9x6m shed with two roller doors and room for more workshop space.
And circling back to the location to conclude this story, it's normally just a 20-minute drive from this property to Bendigo's CBD, a mere seven minutes to Eppalock Primary School, and only 10 minutes to Strathfieldsaye (now a suburb in Bendigo's south east).
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.