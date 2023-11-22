Bendigo Advertisersport
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Sport/Basketball

Only Veal now standing between Wilson and WNBL assists record

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 22 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Wilson is now No.2 for most assists in the WNBL behind Kristen Veal. Picture by Darren Howe
Kelly Wilson is now No.2 for most assists in the WNBL behind Kristen Veal. Picture by Darren Howe

ONLY Kristen Veal now stands between the Bendigo Spirit's Kelly Wilson becoming the all-time assists record-holder in the WNBL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.