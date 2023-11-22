Only Veal now standing between Wilson and WNBL assists record

ONLY Kristen Veal now stands between the Bendigo Spirit's Kelly Wilson becoming the all-time assists record-holder in the WNBL.
The Spirit's Wilson over the weekend moved from No.3 to No.2 for the most assists in WNBL history, surpassing her Spirit championship team-mate Kristi Harrower.
Already the WNBL games record-holder - with her tally now at 435 games during a career that started in 2002-03 - Wilson now has 1506 assists.
Wilson's tally of 1506 assists at an average of 3.46 per game surpassed Harrower's total of 1503 from her 329 WNBL games.
Wilson now needs another 112 assists to break the WNBL record, which is held by Veal, who dished out 1617 during her 372-game career.
Throughout her 20 completed seasons in the WNBL that encompasses stints with the AIS, Sydney Uni Flames, Townsville Fire, Bendigo Spirit and Canberra Capitals, Wilson has had five where she has averaged at least five assists per game:
5.46 with Bendigo in 2015-16;
6.19 with Canberra in 2018-19;
5.84 with Bendigo in 2019-20;
5.38 with Bendigo in 2021-22; and
5.80 with Bendigo in 2022-23.
Wilson's brilliant passing was recognised by the NBL1 earlier this year with the NBL1 South women's assist award now being known as the "Kelly Wilson Golden Hands Award".
Wilson won the inaugural award named in her honour this year with 10.2 assists per game for the Braves women.
Meanwhile, Wilson's Bendigo Spirit team-mate Kelsey Griffin has earned selection in this week's WNBL Team of the Round.
Having been sidelined for the Spirit's first three games of the season with a hamstring injury, Griffin returned to the court on Sunday against Melbourne like she hadn't missed a beat.
In 31 minutes on court, Griffin delivered a WNBL career-high 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field.
Griffin also had five rebounds in a superb captain's game, but her efforts weren't enough to get the Spirit over the line.
The Spirit had led by 12 points at three quarter-time, but on what was the second leg of a weekend double-header having played in Perth on Friday night, Bendigo was over-run in the final term and lost 76-74.
The Spirit are now 0-4 and one of two winless teams alongside Canberra (0-4).
The Spirit will hunt their first win of the season when they return to Bendigo's Red Energy Arena to play the Sydney Flames (2-2) from 6.30pm on Saturday night.
It will be the second meeting between the two sides this season after the Flames beat the Spirit 68-62 in their clash in Mildura on November 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.