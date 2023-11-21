Police search for missing 18-year-old Indi

Police are appealing for public assistance as they search for missing Bendigo woman Indi.
The 18-year-old was last seen leaving Argyle Road in Junortoun about 9pm on 21 November.
Police and family have concerns for Indi's welfare due to a medical condition, and her disappearance being out of character.
Investigators have released an image of Indi the hope that someone can provide information on her current whereabouts.
She is described as being about 170cm tall with curly brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a red hooded jumper and grey shorts.
Anyone who sights Indi or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.