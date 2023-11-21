Firefighters contain 250-hectare harvest fire at Murphys Creek

About 250 hectares of canola crop and grazing land has been destroyed in a grass fire on Tuesday, November 21.
About 100 firefighters battled the harvest fire, which sparked near the Wimmera Highway and Dunolly-Rheola Road at about 3.25pm, and the fire was marked under control just after 5pm.
A total of 25 CFA and Forest Fire Management Victoria tankers arrived from far and wide at the scene, assisted by a strike squad from Bendigo.
Four aircraft were utilised to put out the blaze.
A CFA spokesperson said while no property had been damaged, some livestock had been killed.
The spokesperson Investigators were still determining the exact cause of the fire at time of writing, however the Bendigo Advertiser understands farming equipment may have been involved.
