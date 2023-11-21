Adelaide Crows draftee Charlie Edwards excited about AFL challenge

As the first round of the AFL National Draft played out, Charlie Edwards had one destination in mind.
The Bendigo-raised midfielder was confident without being cocky that his name would be called on the opening night, but the clubs that had shown the most interest in him didn't declare their intentions prior to the night.
"We'd narrowed it down to GWS, Adelaide or North Melbourne and I was hoping it would be Adelaide,'' Edwards said on Tuesday.
With selection 21 of the national draft, the Adelaide Crows picked Edwards, sparking emotional scenes at the Lake View Hotel where the 18-year-old watched the draft with family and friends.
"This (getting drafted) is what I've wanted for a long time, so I'm very happy," he said.
"As the draft got closer I was just excited for it to happen.
"We had a good inkling that I would be picked [in the first round].
"There was a lot of nervous energy from around Sydney's pick at pick 13 or 14 and then once my name was read out it was pretty special."
Adelaide senior coach Matthew Nicks was the first phone call Edwards received after being selected by the Crows, while a plethora of congratulatory text messages followed from Adelaide players, including Tex Walker and skipper Jordan Dawson.
"Almost the whole Adelaide squad got around me, which was exciting,'' Edwards said.
"Matthew Nicks said he's keen for me to get over there and to get to work."
Relocation to Adelaide means Edwards will move away from his Bendigo-based family for a second time having previously moved to Melbourne for schooling at the age of 14.
"Mum and Dad have been awesome for me,'' Edwards said.
"They're the reason why I was in Melbourne and they took on the sacrifice of me being away from home.
"It's paid dividends now. I already have that independence and the ability to move away from home.
"I'm very grateful for Mum and Dad and the support they've given me."
Edwards rose to prominence on the back of a standout Coates Talent League season with the Sandringham Dragons.
After starting the season in defence, Edwards became a key member of the Dragons' midfield and was one of the club's best players in their successful finals campaign.
He was the Crows' second selection for the draft behind 197cm WA youngster Daniel Curtin.
The Crows also selected Oscar Ryan from the Murray Bushrangers with the 27th pick of the draft.
"Charlie was always in our thinking,'' Adelaide recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie said of Edwards.
"To add two players over 190cm that have both played midfield was a real bonus.
"A Bendigo boy that has already moved away from the farm down to Melbourne and done really well and just excelled.
"The more opportunities and the more work they gave him at Sandy Dragons the better he got."
Edwards' first day with the Crows in Adelaide is on Friday.
"I'm ready to get stuck in and get in touch with the nutritionists, the fitness guys and the strength and conditioning coach.
"It will be good to get stuck in with them and meet some new people.
"We're hoping to build something special. I want to play finals footy and I think the Crows will be doing that quite soon."
