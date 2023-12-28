Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

The crimes that stopped the city of Bendigo and central Victoria

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
December 28 2023 - 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brutal murders, sieges, poisonings and kidnappings that stopped the central Victorian city of Bendigo in its tracks. File picture
Brutal murders, sieges, poisonings and kidnappings that stopped the central Victorian city of Bendigo in its tracks. File picture

Throughout the city's history, thousands of Bendigo residents have woken up ready to start what they thought would be a typical day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.