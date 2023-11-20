Bendigo midweek bowls: Top teams flex muscles in division one

Inglewood returned to the winner's list in a crucial early season clash with Bendigo during round six action of division one midweek bowls on Monday.
With both teams sitting at 3-2 heading into the contest, the Woodies bounced back from last week's loss to Kangaroo Flat with a comprehensive 66-45 victory.
All three rinks were won by the Woodies, with Laurie Witham just defeating Geoff Briggs 17-16 in the tightest battle of the day.
Ian Chamberlain beat Lee Harris 19-14, but the main difference was made by the Woodies star rink as Robert Day's crew doubled Sharon Koch's team's shots in a 30-15 win.
Day and rink teammates Christine McEwan and Lindsay Kelly now all sit equal second on the player ladder.
The Diggers stay eight points clear on top of the division one ladder, after defeating Woodbury 72 shots to 38.
Taylah Marron's rink was the only one troubled, with Heather Cozens putting up a fight before falling 21-16.
Daryl Rowley had a far easier time against Maurice McMahon, winning 24-11, while David White beat Alan Brodie by 16 shots.
Woodbury risks losing touch with the leading pack now being 12 points behind Bendigo in fifth.
The Magpies are still searching for their first win of the campaign after Eaglehawk downed them 68-39.
All three rinks were won without a scare as the Hawks improved their record to 4-2 ahead of a massive top-four clash with Kangaroo Flat next week.
Following consecutive losses in rounds three and four, the Roos have bounced back magnificently the past fortnight with wins over Inglewood and Golden Square.
The 74-40 shot victory against the Bulldogs was built on the back of solid performances on each rink, with the closest margin being Gregory Podesta's 25-18 triumph over Alan Eddy.
RESULTS:
DIVISION 1:
Inglewood 66 def Bendigo 45
Laurie Witham 17 def Geoff Briggs 16, Robert Day 30 def Sharon Koch 15, Ian Chamberlain 19 def Lee Harris 14
South Bendigo 72 def Woodbury 38
Daryl Rowley 24 def Maurice McMahon 11, Taylah Marron 21 def Heather Cozens 16, David White 27 def Alan Brodie 11
Bendigo East 39 It Eaglehawk 68
Robert Clough 11 It Stephen Piercy 21, Steve O'Bree 10 It Kaye Rowe 23, Peter Huggard 18 It Stephen Carn 24
Kangaroo Flat 74 def Golden Square 40
Bradley Marron 26 def Julie Ross 14, Gregory Podesta 25 def Alan Eddy 18, Eric White 23 def Neville Bowland 8
LADDER:
South Bendigo 76, +90
Inglewood 68, +75
Kangaroo Flat 58, +3
Eaglehawk 56, +37
Bendigo 47, -3
Woodbury 35, -75
Golden Square 30, -67
Bendigo East 14, -60
DIVISION 2:
Strathfieldsaye 46 It White Hills 60, Harcourt 67 def Heathcote 48, Castlemaine 78 def Bendigo East 38, Golden Square 45 It Kangaroo Flat 66
DIVISION 3:
White Hills 87 def Castlemaine 50, Eaglehawk 36 It Bendigo 76, Bendigo East 73 def Woodbury 55, Marong 88 def Golden Square 32
DIVISION 4:
Dingee 40 It Harcourt 85, North Bendigo 36 It South Bendigo 72, Golden Square 46 It def Kangaroo Flat 60, Calivil/Serpentine vs Strathfieldsaye (no score)
DIVISION 5:
White Hills 33 It Inglewood 36, South Bendigo 40 def Harcourt 34, Bendigo East 31 It Golden Square 44, Bendigo 49 def Campbells Creek 38
DIVISION 6:
Strathfieldsaye 26 It White Hills 55, Woodbury 34 def South Bendigo 31, Castlemaine 35 It Marong 41
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.