Taylor Youl gets first Group 1 drive in Breeders Crown

A BREAKTHROUGH season for talented young reinswoman Taylor Youl will reach a pinnacle at Melton this Saturday night when she has her first Group 1 drive.
The 19-year-old from Bendigo will take the reins behind the Ben Yole-trained Yareckon Im Sweet in the $150,000 Breeders Crown Three-Year-Old Fillies Final.
It's easily the biggest race Youl, who has steered home a career-best 79 winners so far this season, will have driven in.
While she admits to experiencing a few 'little extra nerves', the teenager is taking everything in her stride, with no weight of expectations.
Yareckon Im Sweet, who snuck into the prestigious final with a sixth in last weekend's second semi-final at Melton at odds of $126, is an even longer shot on the weekend at $151.
Youl wouldn't be any less fazed if her filly was a 500-1 chance or as short as 2-1.
It's all about the moment and the experience.
"I don't really get the opportunity to drive in any of the bigger races, not even what you'd call a lot of metro races," Youl said.
"To get to drive in a Group 1 is amazing.
"She (Yareckon Im Sweet) is probably only going around to make up the numbers compared to some of the stars, but it's still fantastic to be in it and a great experience.
"I'm very grateful to be given the opportunity to just be in a race like this."
Youl's career has really taken flight since her move late last year to Ben Yole's satellite stable at Kilmore, under the guidance of caretaker Robert Walters.
She is eternally grateful for the opportunities that have flowed.
"I get a lot of drives down here, which I probably wouldn't get anywhere else, so that's given me a good reason to stay," Youl said.
"The year has been fantastic. I do get to drive a lot of horses, so you hope a few winners will come from it. I've been pretty lucky.
"Ben's been great and Robbie (Walters) runs the satellite stable in Victoria. They have gotten right behind me.
"I get a good choice of drives, so it's been a great move."
While Youl is doing everything in her power to stay grounded ahead of Saturday, she anticipates the nerves will grow a little stronger as race night approaches.
"I think everyone gets nervous, but I am very excited at the same time," she said.
"She's a nice filly. She's come a long way, that's for sure.
"She got not too bad a barrier in the heats, but she has drawn outside the front row (on Saturday), so she didn't really get lucky with the barrier this time.
"But she will give it her best."
Formerly trained by Luke Tabone, Yareckon Im Sweet has had seven starts for Yole, including two in New South Wales and his last five in Victoria, for two wins and a placing.
Youl has driven the daughter of Sweet Lou on three occasions, highlighted by a win on her stable debut at Albury in September.
She did not drive the filly in last Saturday night's heat.
"I didn't know much about her at the time and she has still only had a few runs for us, so I don't know her all that well," she said.
"She'll be competitive, but there are a lot of nice horses in that race. Well, they are all nice horses.
"All of Emma's (Emma Stewart) are great chances. I'm just grateful to be in it and have the opportunity."
Youl's 79 winners for the season have put her in sight of 100 career wins.
She had previously driven only seven winners from limited opportunities in 2021 and '22.
Interviewed by the Bendigo Advertiser earlier this year, Youl expressed hope she might be able to notch up at least one win a week for the season.
She eclipsed the 50-win mark during September and has continued to go from strength-to-strength.
She is currently third on the Victorian concession premiership behind James Herbertson and Ryan Sanderson.
"A hundred wins for the season is probably beyond me, but if I can get to 100 career wins before the end of the season I'd be rapt," Youl said.
"It'll be tough, but I'll be trying."
