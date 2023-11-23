Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
Taylor Youl gets first Group 1 drive in Breeders Crown

By Kieran Iles
November 23 2023 - 3:11pm
Taylor Youl, pictured with Kilmore trainer Robert Walters, will drive in her first Group 1 race on Saturday night when she takes the steer behind Yareckon Im Sweet in the three-year-old fillies Breeders Crown final.
A BREAKTHROUGH season for talented young reinswoman Taylor Youl will reach a pinnacle at Melton this Saturday night when she has her first Group 1 drive.

