Weekend out for the bowlers in BDCA junior cricket

Ball dominated willow across BDCA junior cricket action on the weekend, with a host of young stars producing impressive figures.
Golden Square's Kayde Quinlan was the pick of a strong crop, claiming the incredible figures of 6-6 off 4.0 in the under-14 B division.
Quinlan led the Bulldogs (5-190) rout of Bendigo (10-25) with Archer Lethlean (41 not out) their highest scorer with the bat.
Fellow clubman Listin Roy (5-15 off 4.0) also had a morning to remember for Golden Square Blue, but his side (4-75) fell comfortably short against Sandhurst (4-121).
Strathdale Maristians have three teams in the under-12 A division, and all had strong contributors in their trio of wins on Sunday.
Archer Yuen (4-1 off 2.2) and Nate Anderson (3-10 off 2.0) led the charge in Strathdale Maristians Blue's 93 run win over Kangaroo Flat.
Jesse Richardson (3-3 off 2.0) was the pick for the Maristians Suns, and Cale Polson (36 not out) for Maristians Orange.
Maiden Gully Marist's Henry Pepper (3-4 off 2.0) was the other standout performer in the division as the Lions (2-108) thrashed Strathfieldsaye Blue (8-17).
There weren't as many eye-catching individual efforts in the under-12 B division, but Huntly North Power's opening bat, Nash Campbell, smashed a swashbuckling 56 not out from 46 balls in a losing cause against Bendigo United.
Matches were completed in the under-16 A division on Saturday, with all five games ending in reasonably comfortable fashion for the victors.
It was always going to be a tall order for Strathdale Maristians Orange to chase down Kangaroo Flat's imposing total of 5-315 from 50 overs, and that proved the case with the Suns bowled out for 190.
Lewis Ritchie (60) gave it a red-hot crack though, while Lachlan McKay (3-15 off 6.0) was the pick of the bowlers for the Roos.
Eaglehawk (2-198) chased down Golden Square's total of 157 with ease as skipper Kai O'Hehir continued his impressive start to 2023-24, hitting a run a ball 61 before retiring not out.
Elsewhere, Astin Clayton (63 not out) hit the weekend's top score in Maiden Gully Marist Gold's under-14 A division win over Strathdale Maristians Orange.
Jonty Cavalier (3-1 off 4.3) and Jack Hargreaves (3-3 off 4.0) starred for Maiden Gully Marist Maroon.
