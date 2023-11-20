Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Weekend out for the bowlers in BDCA junior cricket

November 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo United's Edward Pertzel goes on the attack in Sunday's BDCA under-12B clash with Huntly North at Ewing Park. Picture by Adam Bourke
Bendigo United's Edward Pertzel goes on the attack in Sunday's BDCA under-12B clash with Huntly North at Ewing Park. Picture by Adam Bourke

Ball dominated willow across BDCA junior cricket action on the weekend, with a host of young stars producing impressive figures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.