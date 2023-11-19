Dyson Daniels delivers for New Orleans Pelicans in NBA

Former Bendigo Braves basketballer Dyson Daniels continued his run of good form for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA over the weekend.
Daniels had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 115-110 win over the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Saturday [AEDT].
He backed up with 13 points, five rebounds and six assists in the Pelicans thrilling 121-120 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday [AEDT].
In his past five matches, Daniels is averaging 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game.
The Pelicans had a chance to defeat the Timberwolves at the final buzzer, but Brandon Ingram's jump shot fell just short.
The result against the Timberwolves left the Pelicans, who were without starters Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum and Trey Murphy, with a 6-7 record.
Daniels' addition to the starting five in McCollum's absence has helped spark the Pelicans, particularly at the defensive end of the floor.
"I feel more established, feel more confident in myself and my role with the team,'' Daniels said after the Denver win.
"I think being out there with the starting group while CJ (McCollum) has been out has been really good as well.
"Playing with Herb [Jones], being able to switch a lot more stuff, being out there with a bigger lineup, and being able to rebound the ball.
"I'm feeling good out there. I'm feeling confident and I'm looking to make more steps going forward."
The Pelicans next two games are against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and Thursday [AEDT].
