McCaig's cycling masterclass in Bendigo wheelrace final

A PLACEGETTER the previous two finals, Toby McCaig broke through for victory in the feature wheelrace at the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track racing last Thursday night.
McCaig again started from the 30m mark in the Bendigo Cycles 2000m wheelrace on the Tom Flood Sports Centre track.
He was ideally placed throughout the chase of which scratch marker Jade Maddern put in a big effort to lead the pursuit.
McCaig made a decisive move about 250m to go and was able to surge clear of Angus Gill in the race to the line.
Haylee Jack's hot form on the track rolled on.
After starting the night by winning the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace of 1000m, Jack followed up by being third in the Bendigo Cycles final.
Her performances to win the Crystal Classic ahead of Hope Harnetty, Amber Kelly and Milana Freer, and then in the main event earned the MG Bendigo-sponsored female rider of the night award.
The in-form Zaren Fong-Sutton took out the A-grade elimination and later the 12-lap scratch race.
In week two of his comeback to the track, Sam O'Dea triumphed in the B-grade elimination and 10-lap scratch race.
There were seven winners across the night's junior racing which involved scratch races, wheelraces, and points score for various age groups and grades.
Those to claim victory were Cadence Benjamin, Massimo Gill, Max Kornmann and Amelia McLean.
It was double wins for Arie Riley, Maxwell Gale and Sebastian Freer.
Next Thursday night's program at the Barnard Street track starts at 6.30pm when juniors contest scratch races, wheelraces, and motor pace.
Racing for seniors includes the Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m) and scratch events.
Feature event is the Sens Jewellers Wheelrace (1600m).
Athletics is also back when heat three of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed distance series is run about 7.15pm.
This week's distance will be 1200m.
