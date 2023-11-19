Bendigo Advertiser
McCaig's cycling masterclass in Bendigo wheelrace final

By Nathan Dole
Updated November 19 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:06pm
Toby McCaig showed his class to win the Bendigo Cycles Wheelrace at the Tom Flood Sports Centre. Picture by Richard Bailey
A PLACEGETTER the previous two finals, Toby McCaig broke through for victory in the feature wheelrace at the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track racing last Thursday night.

