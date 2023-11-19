Runs on the board proves a winning formula in round four of EVCA

RUNS on the board proved a winning formula in Saturday's fourth round of the Emu Valley Cricket Association.
All four division one teams that batted first the previous week successfully defended their scores.
The tightest margin of victory for the round was the 33 runs California Gully defeated Marong by.
Defending its score of 7-267, California Gully bowled Marong out for 234 led by a six-wicket haul from veteran left-armer Brad Webster.
Webster took six of the last seven wickets to fall, finishing the day with 6-58 off 23 overs.
Marong made a solid start to its run chase when it had progressed to 1-73 in the 22nd over with Brennan Walters (43) and Mitch Van Poppel (32) both well set.
However, after Van Poppel was caught by Kai O'Hehir off Jesse Trenfield (1-36) the Cobras, spearheaded by Webster, tightened the screws.
From 1-72 the Panthers fell to 5-112 17 overs later, which included gun batsman David Blume (0) making a rare duck.
Blume was caught by Jesse Trenfield off Aidan White (1-67) before No.8 James Falvey (51) later top-scored as the Panthers lost their first game of the season, while the Cobras squared their ledger at 2-2.
Reigning premier Spring Gully is the only unbeaten team after four rounds.
The Crows defeated Emu Creek by 65 runs at JG Edwards Oval.
Chasing Spring Gully's 308 the Emus were bowled out for 243 in what was a re-match of their semi-final from last season.
The Emus were unable to put together the big partnerships needed when chasing a score above 300 as spinner Beauden Rinaldi led the way with the ball for the Crows.
Rinaldi took 4-84 off 24.2 overs and alongside team-mate Nick Skeen (0-29) is now the joint leading wicket-taker in the competition with 11.
Emu Creek all-rounder Simon Marwood (52) compiled his second half-century in three innings this season.
Marwood scored 38 of his 52 runs in fours (eight) and sixes (one) during his 42-ball knock.
Mandurang improved to 3-1 while keeping Sedgwick winless in their clash at Club Court.
The Rams were big winners by 188 runs, with Sedgwick unable to get halfway to its victory target.
Sedgwick was bowled out for 174 in reply to Mandurang's 9-362.
Opening bowler Jeremy Hancock did the bulk of the damage with the ball for Mandurang with 5-39 off 12.3 overs.
Hancock took the first four wickets to fall - Bailey Ilsley (24), Greg Thomas (2), James Dempsey (22) and Lucas Baldwin (8) - at which stage Sedgwick was 4-68 in the 18th over.
As well as Hancock's five-for, Mandurang's Matt Pask backed up his 136 on day one by taking 2-37 off 15 overs with the ball.
Hard-hitting Sedgwick captain Jordan Ilsley was the Rams' best with the bat with a run-a-ball 52 laced with eight boundaries and one six.
United kept intact an unbeaten streak against Axe Creek that stretches back to 2012-13 with a 154-run win over the Cowboys at Longlea.
Chasing United's 334 the Cowboys got away to a strong start through openers Joel Bish and Parminder Singh.
However, the Cowboys were unable to capitalise on the foundation laid and were all out for 180.
Bish (54) and Singh (46) put on an opening partnership of 77 and denied the Tigers their first wicket until the 16th over.
However, once Singh was caught and bowled by Tom Hobson (1-29) the floodgates opened and the Cowboys lost 10-103 to be all out in the 66th over.
United's Tyler James produced a brilliant spell of 4-22 off 17.4 overs with eight maidens, while Addy MVP leader Mac Whittle continued his fine all-round season with 3-56 off 25.5 overs.
KINGOWER'S record remains perfect through six rounds of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association season.
The reigning premier continued on its winning way with a six-wicket victory over Wedderburn on Saturday.
Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Kingower dismissed Wedderburn for 70 inside 23 overs.
No.3 Cameron Steel played a lone hand with the bat for Wedderburn with a knock of 33.
The only other player who made more than five for Wedderburn was Brad Holt (9).
Kingower's Lachlan Dejong applied the pressure to Wedderburn with 4-15 off seven overs, while Jayden Leach (2-2) and Kyle Simpson (2-14) both took two wickets.
In reply Kingower needed just 18.2 overs to chase down its target as it answered with 4-74.
Opener William Deason (38) top-scored for Kingower as it beat Wedderburn for the second time this season.
The Kingower-Wedderburn game was the only round six senior match played on Saturday after Boort-Yando forfeited to Arnold in the other scheduled game.
LADDER:
1. Kingower (24)
2. Wedderburn (16)
3. Arnold (8)
4. Boort-Yando (0)
ROUND 7:
Saturday, November 25
Boort-Yando v Kingower, Arnold v Wedderburn.
