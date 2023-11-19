Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Local folk singer "stoked" by hometown support for first time solo release

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 19 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maggie Rigby at her EP's launch in Castlemaine on Saturday, November 18. Picture by Jenny Denton
Maggie Rigby at her EP's launch in Castlemaine on Saturday, November 18. Picture by Jenny Denton

Local singer-songwriter Maggie Rigby launched her solo EP Best Love in the Universe to an attentive audience at the Bridge Hotel in Castlemaine on Saturday, November 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.