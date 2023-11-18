Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 20 November 2023
Ton of class from captain Grundy before Power collapses in BDCA

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 19 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 10:24am
Huntly North captain Ryan Grundy hits one of his 16 boundaries at Bell Oval on Saturday. Left: Strathdale-Maristians' Ryan Haythorpe bowls. Pictures by Luke West
HUNTLY North captain Ryan Grundy made his second century of the season before his side later lost its last five wickets for five runs against Strathdale-Maristians in the Bendigo District Cricket Association on Saturday.

