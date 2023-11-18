Ton of class from captain Grundy before Power collapses in BDCA

HUNTLY North captain Ryan Grundy made his second century of the season before his side later lost its last five wickets for five runs against Strathdale-Maristians in the Bendigo District Cricket Association on Saturday.
The Power - who are now 0-4 at the toss this season - were sent into bat at Bell Oval and looked well on track to post a score in excess of 300 when at the 66-over drinks break they were 5-255 on the opening day of round four.
However, just 33 balls later the Power were all out as a flurry of wickets tumbled.
The Power added three more runs after the drinks break to progress to 5-258 before losing 5-5 to be all out for 263 in the 72nd over.
Earlier, skipper Grundy made the most of the invitation to bat first as he became the first player in the 2023-24 season-proper to score multiple centuries.
Grundy carved out 123 off 180 balls in what was the 13th first XI century of his BDCA career.
Grundy's ton also came 28 days after making 115 against White Hills at Scott Street.
"It was good to get a few runs today; it was a really good deck, but you've still got to make them, I guess," Grundy said.
"They sent us in today probably hoping to get a few early wickets, knock us over, bat and then send us back in, so it was good to bat out most of our overs.
"We had some good partnerships, but we also did leave a lot of runs out there from the position we had got ourselves in.
"It would have been nice to get over 300, but credit to Strathdale in the way they bowled at the end. When they got a sniff they came at us hard.
"They obviously have a very strong batting line-up, but it's good to be able to turn up next week and know that we're in the game."
Against some aggressive field placings from the Suns the Power had the scoreboard ticking over early through opener Grundy and No.3 Bilal Kamal.
The Power raced to 1-79 off 12 overs, with English import Kamal looking in particularly good touch.
Left-hander Kamal hit four fours and a six in his 29 off 26 before his innings came to an end when he was run out by James Vlaeminck and wicket-keeper Matt Wilkinson.
Kamal was one of three players to share in partnerships of at least 50 with Grundy.
Grundy put on 56 for the second wicket with Kamal, 64 for the third with Sandun Ranathunga (26) and 77 for the fifth with Shane Gilchrist (49).
Grundy batted into the 60th over before his innings ended when Jack Neylon ran in from cover and caught a miscued attempted hit over mid-wicket off Jack Pysing (1-62).
Grundy struck 16 boundaries and two sixes during his captain's knock in what was his second ton against his former junior club - the other (102 n.o.) coming in 2018-19.
Gilchrist's dismissal for 49 when caught by Wilkinson off Sam Johnston left him one short of what would have been back-to-back half-centuries and was the second of the five wickets to fall in quick succession late in the innings.
Johnston took 3-1 off his final 14 balls on his way to figures of 4-52, while leg-spinner Cameron Taylor also took two of the last five wickets to fall as part of his return of 3-74.
Having bowled the Power out in the 72nd over the Suns had 10 overs to negotiate before stumps.
The Suns looked poised to do so safely without the loss of a wicket before on the second-last ball of the day Taylor (21) was bowled by spinner Ranathunga (1-0).
Grant Waldron (0 n.o) survived the final ball of the day and will resume the run chase next Saturday alongside Daniel Clohesy (20 n.o.) with the Suns 1-43.
Sandhurst bounced back strongly with the bat in its game against Golden Square at Weeroona Oval.
Having been bowled out for just 155 by White Hills last week, the Dragons put that disappointing performance behind them to crunch their highest score since their 2017-18 premiership season of 322.
The innings featured a trio of middle-order half-centuries from three of their most experienced players in Taylor Beard (80), Ash Gray (63) and captain Dylan Gibson (54).
"The three of us had a bit of a chat beforehand and have taken it pretty personally how our batting performances have gone this season," Gibson said.
"We basically said it's up to us today to practice what we preach and get out there and get it done.
"Ash and Taylor batted really well in terms of controlling the back-end of the innings.
"They hit the balls that were there to be hit and pushed the singles when they needed to be pushed, so it was a really good result."
Beard picked up from where he left off on Wednesday night in the T20 game against Strathfieldsaye when he belted 74 n.o. off 50.
Coming it at 4-153 in the 48th over, Beard's first four scoring shots were all boundaries, with his team-high score of 80 coming off 104 balls.
Having made just 34 runs from his first three hits Gibson made a return to form with his 54 off 101 featuring 11 boundaries, while Gray hit five fours and a six in his 63 off 106.
Opener Ben Leed helped lay the foundation for the Dragons' 322 with 48 off 100 balls as he too continued on from an impressive T20 innings on Wednesday night, while inclusion Shane Robinson later made a brisk 34 n.o. off 39 balls.
The Dragons belted 36 boundaries and four sixes for the day.
"It's a run-scoring ground; the wicket was nice and it's a fast-scoring outfield, so by no means are we over the line," Gibson said.
"Anything over 300 obviously puts that psychological pressure on the opposition given it is a big score, but we know we'll have to bowl well or else they will give it a shake."
Golden Square certainly has the job in front of it on day two to avoid a 0-4 start to the season.
The Bulldogs will need to score at a run-rate of 3.80 to win the game, which is almost double its season run-rate of 1.92.
Opening bowlers Dylan Robinson and Scott Trollope took nine of the 10 wickets between them for Golden Square.
In what's his return season for the Bulldogs after missing last year with a knee injury, Robinson took his first BDCA five-for with 5-68 off 18 overs.
Robinson snared the first four wickets of the day, at which stage he had 4-37 off 13.1 overs.
Trollope (4-71) later cleaned up the Dragons' lower-order, while he also ended the innings of Beard who was caught at deep mid-wicket by Kayle Thompson.
White Hills was unable to replicate its dominant batting performance of the previous round and is instead going to have to pull off something special with the ball on day two to beat Kangaroo Flat.
Having one stage been 1-59 in the 10th over the Demons crashed to be all out for 150 in the 49th - stark contrast to the previous round when White Hills plundered 9-347 against Sandhurst.
In what's a clash where both sides went in with 2-1 records, the collapse was orchestrated by the Roos' duo of Dylan Klemm and Adam Burns.
Klemm took 4-70 off 15 overs, while the evergreen Burns again proved at the age of 42 he remains a handful for opposition batsmen.
Left-armer Burns claimed 4-10 off 9.2 overs, picking up his first wicket on his third delivery when he bowled White Hills' opener Nick Wallace (31).
"He's still pretty wily the old boy," Kangaroo Flat captain Jake Klemm said of Burns.
"He was able to get the ball reversing pretty early, so when he's swinging the ball both ways he's a bit of a nightmare to face."
Coming off a knock of 158 last round, White Hills' captain Brayden Stepien raced to 38 off 26 with nine fours and a two before he was caught at second slip by Brent Hamblin off Dylan Klemm.
Having been 9-127, the Demons scrounged their way to 150 with a 23-run partnership for the final wicket between Michael Nalesnyik (36) and Angus O'Brien (1 n.o.).
Saturday was the third time already this season the Roos have bowled their opposition out on day one and had a stint at the crease before stumps.
The Roos had 33 overs to bat and made major inroads into their target, reaching the close of play at 2-107.
Openers Daniel Barber (38) and Chris Barber (29) are the batsmen out for the Roos, with Jake Klemm (17 n.o.) and Campbell Smith (22 n.o.) to resume the chase on day two with Kangaroo Flat requiring just 44 more runs for victory.
Myles Wade has had an immediate impact with the ball in his first game for Eaglehawk.
Wade, who started the season playing with Rochester, is no stranger to the BDCA having previously played with White Hills and on Saturday marked his first game for the Hawks with 6-44 off 21 overs against Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane.
With opening bowler Wade dominant and young leg-spinner Fletcher Good continuing his good form, the Hawks - chasing their first win of the season - dismissed Strathfieldsaye for 134.
"Myles has been training with us most of the year. He has a young family and the travel Rochester way was getting a bit much, so he has decided to play with us," Hawks captain Aaron Monro said.
"There was a bit of grass on the deck at Strathfieldsaye and he bowled really well today.
"As a whole we bowled to our plans really well today and held our catches, so it was a good day."
As a whole we bowled to our plans really well today and held our catches, so it was a good day- Aaron Monro - Eaglehawk captain
Wade's six wickets included both Jets' openers Matt Newbold (52) and Savith Priyan (10) as well as skipper Ben Devanny (15), who for the third game in a row got a start before getting out between 10 and 16.
Newbold played a patient innings at the top of the order for Strathfieldsaye with his 52 coming off 153 deliveries.
Good followed up his 5-33 from last week with 3-8 off 4.4 overs, while Ben Williams was economical with 1-12 off 10 overs, which included five maidens.
For the first time this season Bendigo United's ability to chase a score will be put to the test against Bendigo at Atkins Street.
The Redbacks had batted first in each of their first three games, but on Saturday it was the Goers that won the toss and posted 191.
Opening batsman Xavier Ryan overcame a quad niggle in the lead-up to the game to top-score for the Goers with 42, while the home side also got contributions from Nathan Fitzpatrick (35), Kyle Humphrys (28) and Bailey George (28).
For the second time in three innings Goers' captain and reigning BDCA Cricketer of the Year James Ryan was dismissed without troubling the scorers after being caught at second slip by Riley Treloar off Sam Langley, leaving Bendigo 2-17 in in the ninth over.
Back in the side after missing the previous round, Ryan was one of three wickets for opening bowler Langley, who bagged 3-58 off 19 overs.
He was also the bowler who ended the innings of Xavier Ryan when caught at mid-off by Ashley Younghusband in the 35th over.
As well as Langley, the spin duo of Marcus Mangiameli (3-41) and Will Thrum (3-46) also took three wickets.
Mangiameli's 3-41 came off 27 overs and included 13 maidens, continuing his economical season. Mangiameli has now bowled 81 overs this season and has 10-153 at an enonomy rate of a measly 1.83.
* Due to the changeover from PlayHQ to MyCricket, cricket scoreboards are still unable to be published.
