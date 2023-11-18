Bendigo Advertiser
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Bendigo blokes get together and urge each other to get checked

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated November 18 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Bendigo legends speaking up about the most common cancer in Australia - prostate cancer. Picture supplied by
Some of the Bendigo legends speaking up about the most common cancer in Australia - prostate cancer. Picture supplied by

It is a sobering fact that more than 1800 men in our region are living or have lived with prostate cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.